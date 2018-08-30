70th Anniversary

August 30, 2018

Henry (Chick) and Bernice Eberhart of Clare will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on September 7th. The couple have six children: Jim and Wanda Eberhart; Bonnie and Ted Lewis; Jerry and Brenda Eberhart; Betty and Mark Seibt; Beverly and Tony Hilliard, all of Clare; Barbara and Steve Burton of Holland; along with nineteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Cards and messages may be sent to 6409 E. Clarabella Road, Clare, MI 48617.

