Community Events April 13th – 30th

April 13, 2018

3rd Annual Choose Consent Bar Crawl

Women’s Aid Service is hosting their 3rd Annual Choose Consent Bar Crawl in downtown Clare on Friday, April 13th. This is the first event to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month and it will begin at 8pm with a 7:30pmregistration.

There is a $5 donation at the door and that money will be used to ensure support services for survivors. The night will start at the Evening Post and then head over to Four Leaf Brewing and ending at Ruckle’s Pier. Games,prizes, music, drink specials, dancing and more will be the highlights of this amazing night!

This event is being held to raise awareness of sexual assault and its prevalence in our communities.

Women’s Aid Service, Inc. serves Isabella, Gratiot, and Clare counties. Women’s Aid’s mission is to empower survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

If you would like more information about this event, please call Kathleen Trombley at (989) 317-4684 or by email at ktrombley@womensaidservice.org.

Conservation District Tree Packing

The Clare Conservation District is looking for volunteers to help us sort and package trees for our spring tree sale. This involves breaking down large packages of live tree seedlings and saplings and packaging them into individual orders. This may involve use of hand tools and lifting or moving bags or boxes. Tree identification skills are not necessary but attention to detail is. For dates and more information call Nia Becker at 989-539-6401.

Clare Democratic Party Spring Clean Up

The Clare County Democratic Party will be doing the Spring Clean-Up for the Adopt-a-Highway program on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 10:00 am. Volunteers are Needed! This is a great way to help contribute to our community. It feels good and helps keep Clare County beautiful.

Volunteers should meet at the blinker light on the corner of Old 27 and M-61,in the parking lot across from Spikehorn’s.

For more info. see the Clare County Democratic Party website at www.clarecountydemocrats.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems

Coleman Farm and Garden Show

The Coleman BusinessAssociation is pleased to sponsor the community’s first Farm and Garden Show. Theshow will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at theColeman Family Center, 4839 N. Coleman Schools Dr. in Coleman.

515 Gallery Presents Juried Student Art Exhibition

Downtown Clare’s 515 Gallery will be showcasing the work of Clare and Farwell High School art students April 14th-21st. The free opening reception of this Juried Student Art Exhibit will be Saturday evening, April 14th from 6-8 p.m.at 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, located next to Cops & Donuts.

These talented young artists will be displaying a variety of original works juried by Valerie Allen, award winning artist and Curator of Studio 23 of Bay City.

So stop in Saturday evening, April 14th to meet the student artists,vote for People’s Choice award, find out the winning entries and enjoy light refreshments. 515 Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays 11- 4 p.m. – more information can be found at www.515gallery.org

This year’s Farm and Garden Show will consist of commercial agricultural products, small scale farming, and homeowner gardening services. In addition to the trade show, there will be educational stations. Midland Soil Conservation will set up an “Earth Tunnel.” Geneva 4H is bringing small animals.

Saturday Night Euchre

Lincoln Township Firemen’s Aux will be hosting Euchre Parties at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George every other Saturday at 6pm on April 14th & 28th. For more information call Pat 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839.

Blood Drive

MiBlood is hosting a blood drive at Farwell High School. It will be held on Tuesday, April 17th from 8am to 1pm,and again on Saturday,April 21st from 10am to 2pm. Please be areal “lifesaver” and help others and the area hospitals by donating blood today.

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

TOUGH QUESTIONS SERIES

Starting February 7, every 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm, Pastor Joe leads a discussion centered on the more difficult questions of the Christian faith. Open to all adults regardless of where you are in your journey. Join us in a safe, relaxed discussion guaranteed to stimulate your faith. Located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church, 3805 School Road, in Rosebush behind the Elementary School.

Swiss Steak Dinner

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (on the corner of Ohio and Superior St.)on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, coleslaw,rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.

Farwell Drama Presents Wizard of Oz

All-time favorite of young and old! Friday, April 20th, Saturday, April 21st at 6:30 P.M and Sunday, April 22 at 2:00P.M Farwell High School. Tickets sold at the Door.

14th Annual Paula Pirnstill Health Fair and Kid’s Health & Safety Fair

On April 21st from 10am – 2pm the Farwell High School will host the 14th Annual Paula Pirnstill Health Fair. Over 70 Healthcare and Safety Teams will be on hand giving you the chance to speak “one on one” to them. Your kids will have lots of fun, learn some safety Training and can get entered into a free drawing by visiting the FACC booth &picking up a Health Passport entry when they Arrive. Admission is free to the public. You can call the Farwell Area Chamber for more details M-W-F 1:30–5:30pm (989)588-0580.

Animal Shelter Adoption Day

Clare County Animal Shelter Volunteers are pleased to announce we will have pets available for same-day adoption at the Paula Pirnstill Memorial Safety Fair at the Farwell Area Schools on Saturday, April 21 from 10 am to 2 pm. We will also have shareable information on how to help prevent dog bites, cat scratches, and promote pet safety. We will be in a different location this year from previous years because the pets would like a quieter spot, so look for the signs to guide you down the hall. For more information see our Facebook page at Animal Shelter – Clare County.

Swiss Steak Dinner

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George is hosting a Swiss Steak Dinner on Saturday, April 21. We will begin serving at 4pm. Takeout is available. The proceeds will go to our College Scholarship Fund.

Harrison Lions Club Beer and Wine Event

On Saturday, April 21st there will be a Beer and Wine event at the Harrison Lions Club from 5-9pm on the Clare County Fairgrounds. Cost is $20 per person or $35 per couple. Tickets include beer,wine and appetizers. Corn hole tournament bucket raffles and 50/50. Call989-539-0092 for details.

Winter Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club Welcomes The Public to our Winter Euchre Night. We play Tuesday’s starting Jan. 2, 2018 through April 24. The doors open at 6pm and cards start at 7pm. We are located at 89 S. Bringold Ave. north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break it you wish.

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 4th Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is April 25th in the lower level meeting room of the County Courthouse at 225 W. Main St., Harrison,Michigan. Jordan Acker and Dennis Denno, candidates for University Boards, will be the featured speakers at this meeting. Also we will be discussing upcoming events, like the Euchre Party April 29th, and Tri-County Picnic June 24th. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings.

For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems, and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod, County Party Secretary, at debsherrod@gmail.com.

Adopt A Highway Clean Up

The Clare Conservation District is looking for volunteers for our upcoming Adopt-a-Highway event. We will be picking up trash along US-61 Between Bringold and Harding Rd. Please Dress for the weather and be prepared to pick up trash!The event will take place on Apr. 27. Call Nia Becker at 539-6401 for details.

Focus On Life Benefit Dinner

Come join Clare County Right To Life for our annual Focus On Life Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction on Friday, April 27th, 2018 at the Clare Church of the Nazarene, 10160 S. Grant Ave., Clare. Peter Brooks of Family Life Radio is the scheduled speaker. Doors open at 5:30, dinner is at 6:30pm. Tickets are $15 per person or $8 for youth. For reservations call Doris 386-7303 or email clarecountyrtl@gmail.com

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Donation Dinner

New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church is having a “donation” dinner on April 28th from 5pm to 7pm. The menu features spaghetti. There are white elephants for a donation if you care to own some. The church is located at 9115 one block east of the blinker light in Loomis.

Youth Archery

Join us for Youth Archery on Sundays from 1pm – 3pm.

Harrison Sportsman’s Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com