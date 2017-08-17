Community Events August 18th – 31st

8th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS 5K Walk/Run

The 8 th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS 5K Walk/Run event is aimed to raise funds to help people who have been diagnosed and living with HIV/AIDS within the state of Michigan. The program provides comprehensive support, HIV/AIDS care, case management, and referrals to address needs such as insurance issues, primary medical care, food, housing, transportation and counseling.

This year’s fundraiser is a Governor’s Council endorsed competitive 5K chip timed run or a 5K walk held at Island Park in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, September 9, 2017. Participants from throughout the community of all ages and ability levels are welcome.

This is a family friendly event and a great opportunity to help spread awareness and reduce stigma about HIV. Registration is simple by logging on to the link below: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/MountPleasant/8thAnnualCentralMichiganHIVAIDSWalk.

Fish Fry

Friday, August 18 The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting a Fish Fry. We are located at 89 S. Bringold Ave. north of Lake George. Serving will start at 4pm. Take out is available. Everyone is welcome. The proceeds will go to fund our College Scholarships.

Back to School Bazaar

The Surrey Township Public Library will have back to school items for sale on August 19 – 25. Kids have the opportunity to purchase supplies using their library bucks. We also take cash.

Make & Take Back to School

There will be a make & take a back to school on August 19 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Surrey District Library. Participants will receive a Health & Wellness Kit. Angie Goodwin will be at the library to provide some essential items to help keep your child healthy this school year.

Sugar Springs Arts Show

The Sugar Springs Artists 8th Annual Art Show will be held at the Sugar Springs Activity Building located at 1930 Sugar River Road in Gladwin on the weekend of August 19th and 20th 2017. You will be able to “meet the artist” and talk with them about their work throughout the show

The artists displaying their work are Bea Bohmier, Linda Chard, Jim Fair, Mary Fitzgerald, Elaine Henderson, Cora Hartman, Shari Holcomb, Pat Holzhausen, Bob Hubenet, Dorothy Kolhoff, Carole Krecioch, Karl Kuttruff, Jan Oldani, Diane Plocharczyk, Jo Ann Smith, Ron Smith, Jeri Webster, and Lynn Wright.

If you have any questions, please call the Sugar Springs Property Owners Association office at 989-426-4111

Historic Dover School

Clare County Historical Museum Complex Now Open Saturdays

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare.

Clare Rod and Gun Club Trap Shoot

Clare Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Trap Shoot every Sunday from 1pm-3pm, weather permitting. For more information call Tom at 539-7020 or Don at 386-7557

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Mental Health Task Force Meeting

The Michigan House’s mental health task force will meet Monday, Aug. 21, at Mid-Michigan Community College, state Rep. Jason Wentworth announced.

Wentworth, of Clare, is a member of the bipartisan House C.A.R.E.S. task force, comprised of seven Republicans and seven Democrats seeking to explore ways to enable Michigan residents facing mental health challenges to live happier, healthier and more independent lives. The task force, co-chaired by Reps. Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville and Klint Kesto of Commerce Township, is named for the key elements the House hopes to address in order to support vulnerable citizens: Community, Access, Resources, Education and Safety.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the cafeteria on the campus of Mid-Michigan Community College, 1375 S. Clare Ave. in Harrison. People are also encouraged to submit written suggestions regarding mental health services in Michigan online atwww.House.mi.gov/CARES

Solar Eclipse Watch Party

The Surrey District Library is hosting a Solar Eclipse Watch Party on August 21 – 1:30pm – 4:30pm. Everyone who is attending will be provided solar glasses to safely watch the eclipse. The glasses will also be available for sale before the eclipse for $1.00 each

Clare Public Schools Open House Blitz

Clare Public Schools Open House Blitz will be on Tuesday, August 22nd. With the open houses in the school buildings at these times. Primary School – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kindergarten Open House – 5:00-6:30 p.m. Middle School – 5:30-6:30 p.m. High School – 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Freshman orientation at the High School will take place the same evening from 6-7 p.m.

Community Connections Day

There will be a Community Connections Day & Free Service Fair for Clare County Residents on Tuesday, August 22nd held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Clare County Fairgrounds—Harrison Lions Club Building, 417 Fairlane Rd. in Harrison. Free transportation is being provided by CCTC with at least 24 hours advance notice; call CCTC at 989-539-1473.

For Kids – Free backpacks and school supplies for school age kids (must pre-register by calling 989-539-4218), Free haircuts, Free Mobile Dentist – call 989-539-4218 to schedule an appointment, Children’s immunizations (please bring photo ID and insurance information if you plan to receive health or dental services)

Free for All: Free food box (register at the event), free snack bag, veterans services, community resources information

Lake George Boosters Summer Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Club is having Summer Euchre starting Tues., May 2 through August 29. We are located at 80 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. We play at 7pm and the public is invited!

Harrison Sportsmen Club Outdoor 3D Archery

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds Outdoor 3D archery every Wednesday from 6:00 pm – DARK with over 27 3D targets. Indoor shooting available with bad weather. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

JR. Rifle Outdoor League

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it has a Junior Rifle Outdoor League on Thrusday’s from 5:30 – 7:30 with equipment provided. For more information please call Gary Von Schmittou 989-426-7649.

Lake George Boosters Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 5:00pm. The shooting will start June 1 through September 28. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Mike 989-854-4902.

Living Hope Lutheran Free Clothing Give Away

Living Hope Lutheran Church Free Clothing Give A Way will have their next free clothing give away on Firday August 25, 2017 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. We have tables loaded with clothes, all sizes for men, women, children and babies. Lots of back to school clothes. Also books, toys, curtains, sheets, blankets, movies, towels and lots more.

We are located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red Oakridge party and marathon station, if you have something to drop off please leave at Living Hope Lutheran Chruch, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell which is located at the M115 and US 10 overpass. If you have any questions contact Marian at 989-544-2883 or DeLynn at 989-588-9701.