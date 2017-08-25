Community Events August 25th – September 31st

Living Hope Lutheran Free Clothing Give Away

Living Hope Lutheran Church Free Clothing Give A Way will have their next free clothing give away on Firday August 25, 2017 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. We have tables loaded with clothes, all sizes for men, women, children and babies. Lots of back to school clothes. Also books, toys, curtains, sheets, blankets, movies, towels and lots more.

We are located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red Oakridge party and marathon station, if you have something to drop off please leave at Living Hope Lutheran Chruch, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell which is located at the M115 and US 10 overpass. If you have any questions contact Marian at 989-544-2883 or DeLynn at 989-588-9701.

Annual Walk Around Budd Lake

will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

The Budd Lake Area Association invites you to join in for a morning walk around Budd Lake. They will start at the Harrison City Market located on Main Street (M 61) just west of the stop light in downtown Harrison and across the street from the Budd Lake Bar and Grill (note this is a new Location).

The walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. sharp and proceed east on Main to Lake Street and then south around the entire lake. This walk is 4.2 miles and will take about 1 hour.

Adoptable Pets at the Harrison Street Fair

Adoptable pets from the Clare County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption on Saturday, August 26 at the at the Harrison Street Fair from 11 am to 2 pm. Same-day adoptions, low adoption fees for pets already spayed/neutered. We will be located in front of Family Video right along M-61. Shelter donations can be dropped off with the volunteers at this time.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Library Book Sale

The Surrey District Library will be hosting a Library Book Sale on August 29-September 1st – 9am-5pm. The library will be having a book sale/yard sale all week long. The sale will be held under the pavilion behind the library. All proceeds will be used for special programs at the library.

8 th Annual HIV/AIDS 5K Walk/Run

The 8 th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS 5K Walk/Run event is aimed to raise funds to help people who have been diagnosed and living with HIV/AIDS within the state of Michigan. The program provides comprehensive support, HIV/AIDS care, case management, and referrals to address needs such as insurance issues, primary medical care, food, housing, transportation and counseling.

This year’s fundraiser is a Governor’s Council endorsed competitive 5K chip timed run or a 5K walk held at Island Park in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, September 9, 2017. Participants from throughout the community of all ages and ability levels are welcome.

This is a family friendly event and a great opportunity to help spread awareness and reduce stigma about HIV. Registration is simple by logging on to the link below: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/MountPleasant/8thAnnualCentralMichiganHIVAIDSWalk

Clare Rod & Gun Club

Trap shoot every Sunday 1-3 weather permitting. Open to the public. For more info call Tom at 989-539-7020 or Don at 989-386-7557. 3D Archery every Thursday at 6pm Weather permitting, open to the public. For more info call Al 989-339-0571

Bash Human Trafficking Meeting

Bash Human Trafficking at Clare Assembly on Friday, September 1 after the Clare High School home football game! Food truck // Car Bash // Four Square // The event is free to enter but we are raising money to help fight human trafficking with Project Rescue. For more information, visit clareaog.com or call (989)386-3232. Clare Assembly, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare.

Historic Dover School

Clare County Historical Museum Complex Now Open Saturdays

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare.

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Hope Pregnancy Center

The Hope Pregnancy Center will open in Clare at Clare Assembly, 3557 E Colonville Rd on Tuesday, September 5. They will hold training for mentors, board members, and general volunteers Mon-Tue Sept 11-12 & 18-19 from 6-9pm at the Threshing Floor (Trinity Christian Life Center) in Harrison. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about serving in this ministry, please sign up for training by calling (989) 289-4901 or email barbie@hopeinharrison.org.

Harrison Sportsmen Club Outdoor 3D Archery

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds Outdoor 3D archery every Wednesday from 6:00 pm – DARK with over 27 3D targets. Indoor shooting available with bad weather. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

New Christian Education Classes

New Christian Education classes begin at Clare Assembly on September 6 and 10. Join us for Grief Share and the Louis Giglio study, “Goliath Must Fall” on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Sunday mornings at 9am bring us a study on the book of Matthew, “Hidden Treasures” based on the book by Chuck Missler, “Girls with Swords” from Lisa Bevere, and classes for both youth and kids! For more info, visit clareaog.com or call (989)386-3232. Clare Assembly, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare.

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party holds their monthly meeting the first Thursday of the month. The next meeting will be September 7th at 6:30 pm at the 4 Leaf Brewery at 412 N McEwan St., in the City of Clare, Michigan. This meeting will feature a presentation by Eric Schertzing on the election of local county candidates. There will also be information on upcoming events. The Public is welcome.

For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod, Party Secretary, at debsherrod@gmail.com.