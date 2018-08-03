Community Events August 3rd – 31st

August 3, 2018

Bethany Baptist Church Revival

The Bethany Baptist Church Revival featuring Special Guest Pastor Paul Bush At 10232 Lake Station Ave. Lake, MI 48632

Fri. Aug. 3rd – 6:00pm

Sat. Aug. 4th – 2pm Picnic & Kids Day

Sun. Aug. 5th – 10 am- Sunday School & 11 am Worship

Special music by Leon Seiter & Maxine Vader & The Colmus Family

Free Movie

Living Hope Lutheran Church has a free movie and popcorn the first Friday of every month. On Friday, August 3, 2018 we will be showing the movie SHACK which is a wonderful movie. Living Hope Lutheran Church is located at 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell which is located at the M-115 and US10 overpass.

Lake George Breakfast Buffet

The Lake George Boosters Club invites everyone to their monthly Breakfast Buffet. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, North of Lake George. We serve from 8am to 11am on Saturday, August 4. The proceeds go to our College Scholarships. Hope to see you there.

Whitehouse Music Festival

The Terpening Studio of Music and the Whitehouse restaurant are working together to present the 3 rd annual, Whitehouse Music Festival on Saturday, August 4th from 11am-9pm outside the famous Whitehouse restaurant in downtown Clare. The festival will feature multiple musical acts, and several arts and crafts venders from the central MI area. All musician tips and vending fees will be matched by the Whitehouse and then donated to the Gateway Community Band Scholarship Fund.

The Gateway Community Band Scholarship program was initiated in 2007, and in that year, five $100 scholarships were given to the band programs at Clare, Farwell, Harrison, Beaverton, and Gladwin public schools. Since the inception of the Whitehouse Music Festival, the Gateway Community Band has been able to add Coleman to their list of schools receiving the annual grant, and they have also raised their scholarship award to $150 per school.

Gladwin Taj Ma-Hog Blues & Rib Fest

The Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce with member Smokin’ Bob-B-Que are hosting the 2nd Annual TAJ MA-HOG BLUES & RIB FEST on AUGUST 4th at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds. The event gates will open at 11am with the blues music set to begin at 2pm.

Blues Music will begin at 2pm with Erin Coburn, Frank Bank, Jake Kershaw, and the returning Headliner LARRY McCRAY! All ages can register at the welcome booth for the MFCU Greased Pig Contest, the Gladwin Tank Hog Calling Contest, and cast your vote for your favorite Pro Ribs!

For more information call 989.802.1771 or visit GladwinCountyChamber.Org

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

M.A.R.S.P. Clare County Chapter to Meet

We invite you to join members of the M.A.R.S.P. Clare County Chapter to listen to Sheryl Pressler, RESD Superintendent. She will speak at our August 7th meeting.

The meeting starts at noon, in the Esther C Room, at Mid Michigan College. Please call Liz if you haven’t been contacted to reserve your catered Jack Pine lunch.

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Clubis hosting Summer Euchre starting Tues., May 1 throughAugust 28. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of LakeGeorge. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to.Doors open at 6:00 with cards startingat 7pm.

Building Hope Job Mentoring

Building Hope Job Mentoring is a community-focused, faith-based collaborative to come alongside teens and young adults in a mentoring relationship to help them grow in skills to secure a quality, entry-level job.

The focus will be on young people who do not see themselves pursuing a 4 year college degree. Are you interested in learning more about how Building Hope Job Mentoring can positively affect the Clare community?

Please join us at one of these meetings, ask questions, sign up to be a mentor, or sign up a young person to participate. Clare Assembly of God on Thursday, August 9 at 7pm. If you have questions, please contact us at (989)386-3232.

Beaverton Class of 1973 Reunion

Attention Beavers! The Class of 1973 Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 6PM at the Beaverton Tavern in downtown Beaverton. For more details check out our Facebook page, 1973 Beaverton Class Reunion.

Project Fresh Coupon Give Away

Project Fresh Coupons available on August 10, 2018 at the Clare Senior Dining Center located at 502 Beech St.

Project Fresh provides $20 worth of coupons to be used towards Michigan grown, Fresh fruits and vegetables at participating markets. You must be 60 years of age or older, Live in Clare County and Meet income guidelines: 1 person, $22,459; 2 people, $30,451

Clare Area Historical Museum Open for Season

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m.

The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare. More information can be found at clarecountyhistory.org or on the Clare County Historical Society’s Facebook page.

Clare County Animal Shelter Adoption Day

Homeless pets from the Clare County Animal Shelter, Harrison, will be at Family Farm and Home in Clare on Saturday, August 11 from 9 am to 1 pm for same-day adoption. Volunteers give up their Saturday time to bring this opportunity to the community to help make pet adoption even more accessible to those who find coming to the Shelter difficult during normal business hours. Low adoption fees! For more information see our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ClareCountyAnimalShelter/

Summer Picnic Day

Summer Picnic Day at Clare Assembly of God on Sunday, August 12 following 10am service. Food truck provided by The Patty Wagon, potluck dishes, inflatable obstacle course, and more!

Feel free to bring lawn games or other activities for the whole family to enjoy. Clare Assembly of God is located at 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare. Questions? Contact us at (989)386-3232 or check us out online at www.clareaog.com.

Clare Assembly of God VBS

Western Bible Adventure is a special 3 day trip back to the Old West, where your 3-12 year old children will meet up with Smelly Steve and learn how to defeat him through faith in Jesus. They’ll enjoy games, crafts, songs, and skits Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday August 14-16, 10am -12pm at Clare Assembly of God. To register, contact the church at (989)386-3232 or go towww.clareaog.com/wba.

Healthy Harvest Class

Healthy Harvest Class Series starts at the MSU Extension Office August 15.

Clare County MSU Extension plans to hold the Healthy Harvest nutrition series at their office and kitchen from August 15th through September 26th. The focus of these classes is on healthy eating and living using your garden and fresh produce as the focal point, from planting the garden through preserving the fresh home-grown produce for later use! Classes are led by Coral Beth Rowley, SNAP-Ed Program Instructor, but will include a special session August 29th on blanching and freezing produce with Extension Educator and Food Safety Specialist Lisa Treiber. The classes will be held every Wednesday, August 15 through September 26, with the exception of September 12th. Classes will start at 10:00 and run until 11:30.

To register or for more information please call the Clare County MSU Extension office by August 10th at 539-7805.

Grief Share

Grief Share will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm beginning August 15 at Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare.

This group will last 13 weeks and is for those who have lost loved ones.

For questions, contact (989)386-3232 or email office@clareaog.com.

Jr. Rifle Outdoor League

Join us for Junior Rifle on Thursdays from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Equipment provided, contact Gary Von Schmittou at 989-426-7649 for more information. Only at the Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

REAP Food Program

The Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry is on Thursday’s 9:00am to 11:00am, located at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd. Please bring a valid Michigan ID. If in need, come and receive! Please contact 989-433-2957 or www.rosebushumc.com for more information.

Free Clothing

Living Hope Lutheran Church free clothing store is closed the full month of July. We will reopen on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. We have received loads of donated cloths so start thinking about school cloths. We are located in the Old Chemical Bank Drive-in, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red’s Part and Marathon Station. If you have any questions contact Marian 989-544-2883 or DeLynn 989-588-9701.

Lake George Boosters Club Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. Note the new time this year. The shooting will start June 7 through September 27. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-5017.

Sugar Springs Art Show

The Sugar Springs Artists 9th Annual Art Show and Sale will be held at the Sugar Springs Activity Building located at 1930 Sugar River Road in Gladwin on the Weekend of August 18th and 19th 2018. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday the 18th and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday the 19th. You will be able to “meet the artist” and talk with them about their work throughout the show.

This year’s show will feature watercolors, acrylics, batiks, colored pencil, graphite, pen and ink as well as holiday and occasional cards.

If you have any questions, please call the Sugar Springs Property Owners Association office at 989-426-4111.