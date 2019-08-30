Community Events August – September 2019

August 30, 2019
August 31
Clare Community Chess Club
The Clare County Chess Club meets every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:30 pm. at the Pere Marquette District Library. Beginner to expert – all skill levels welcome. Please bring your own chess set. Free and open to the public.
Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare
Saturday’s, 10:00am – 1:30pm
Saturday Soup
Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.
Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th St., Clare
Saturday, 4pm – 6pm
Farwell Labor Day Celebration
Come out to the Farwell Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, August 31st for Figure Eight State Championship Race with a 10,000 purse at the Farwell Fair Grounds starting at 7pm. On Monday, Labor Day the annual Labor day Parade begins at 10am. Sign up starts at 8am at the Little League field. This year’s theme is “Our Favorite Things.”
Following the parade there will be a Free Hotdog Lunch and Ice Cream at the fairgrounds with a petting zoo bounce houses, pony rides with the trophy winners from the parade being announced at 12:30.
Monday, September 2nd
Farwell Fairgrounds, Farwell Mi
September 1
Lake George Boosters Annual Chicken BBQ Dinner
You are invited to our Annual Chicken BBQ Dinner Sunday, September 1st. It is at The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. Everyone is welcome and we start serving at 4pm until the chicken is gone. Take out is available.
Sunday, September 1st 4pm
Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George
September 2
Military Veterans Honored at Labor Day Parade
The American Legion Post 558 in Farwell, MI will once again be honoring all WWII & Korean War Veterans at the annual FARWELL LABOR DAY PARADE. A special seating section for the veterans will be reserved so each parade entrant can properly salute their service to America. Prior to the beginning of the parade, all children will be invited to lead everyone in the PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE. The parade begins at 10 am. Veterans are asked to arrive by 9:30. Refreshments will be served from 9 to 10am. For more information please call 99-588-1550.”
Monday, September 2nd 9am
Farwell, Mi
September 3
Fall Euchre Night
The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Fall Euchre Night on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.
Tuesdays starting at 6PM
Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George
September 5
Ducks Unlimited Happy Hour Meeting
All are invited to join members on Thursday, September 5th, to learn more about Ducks Unlimited and how you can play a role in restoring and conserving wildlife habitat. There is no cost to attend the “Happy Hour” meeting. The “Happy Hour” meeting will be held at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. They will begin at 6:00pm and should conclude by 7:30pm. The ducks will pay for refreshments.
Please R.S.V.P. to Jeff Goyt at 989-429-3012.
Thursday, September 5th 6pm
Doherty Hotel, 604 N McEwan St, Clare
September 6
Senior Socials
Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all community seniors.
To be held the first and third Friday of each month from 10am – 1pm.
Cards and puzzles are available or bring your own game or needlework if you like.
Exercise from 10:15am – 10:45am.
Free Bingo from 11am -12noon.
Treats and beverages will be provided.
Call the office at 989-386-9862 if a ride is needed. We will do our best to make it happen.
Friday, 10am – 1pm
Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare
September 7
Free Food Distribution
Sat., September 7th, Free Food Distribution in Harrison: The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Education event will be on Saturday, September 7th at St. Athanasius Church at 310 S. Broad St. in Harrison. Registration will start at 9:00 a.m., and the food will be distributed starting at approximately 11:00 a.m. All who want food will receive it as long as supplies last with the limitation of one food package per household. Patrons should bring a picture ID and reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if possible For more information, see Community Nutrition Network-Clare County on Facebook.
Saturday, September 7th 9am
St. Athanasius Church, 310 S. Broad St. in Harrison
September 10
Veterans Coffee Hour
Join us for Veterans Coffee Hour on the second Tuesday of the month at Hay’s Township Hall in Harrison from 9am – 10am. Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite you to enjoy coffee and doughnuts with us.
Tuesday
Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E. Townline Lake Rd., Harrison
MSU Extension Parenting Class
Teenagers can be a fun age to parent. MSU Extension is offering a class for parents to come together to learn some skills and gain ideas to help build strong skills in their teenagers. The Building Strong Adolecents training will be held on Tuesday afternoons, from 3:30 to 5:00 at the Clare Gladwin RESD. Classes will start Tuesday, September 10th and go for 5 weeks with last class on October 8th. Cost of this training is free
To register go tohttps://events.anr.msu.edu/bsa/ or call 989-539-7805 or e-mail hydemich@msu.edu. Pre-registration is necessary for planning purposes.
Tuesdays 3:30 – 5pm
Clare Gladwin RESD, 4041 E Mannsiding Rd, Clare
September 11
Clare County Democratic Party Meeting
The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 11th at 4 Leaf Brewing in the City of Clare, 412 N McEwan St. We will be discussing the upcoming Cornhole Tournament Fun Fundraiser. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings and events. Hope to see you there!
For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com
or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems
, and you can also contact: Stephanie Terpening, County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats.com.
Wednesday, September 11th 6:30pm
4 Leaf Brewing, 412 N McEwan St., Clare
September 12
Summer Trap Shoot
The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.
Thursdays, 6:00pm
Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George
September 13
Find Us Faithful Services
The “Find Us Faithful” Services at New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church will be September 13th – 15th. Rev. Jack French, Missionary Church evangelist, will be the speaker for all services.
Schedule for the service is as follows Friday 7pm with music by 4 One Quartet Saturday 9am men’s breakfast Saturday 4pm Services music by Campbells. Potluck dinner follows with chicken and drinks provided. Call 989-386-4148 or 989-418-0091 for more information.
Friday September 13th thru Sunday, September 15
New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church, 9115 Pere Marquette Rd., Clare
September 14
Saturday Animal Adoption Event
Clare County Animal Shelter will hold special Saturday hours for adoptions only on September 14 from 10 am to 1 pm. This will allow people who work normal business hours and families with school-age children an opportunity to meet ALL our available pets to choose their new family member! We are hoping for a good turnout because if we do, we can hold these Saturday hours more often! We are about a mile north of the Harrison City Limits, along Cranberry Lake Road between N Clare Ave and Harrison Ave. 989-539-3221
September 14th, 10am – 1pm
Clare County Animal Shelter, 4040 Hazel Rd., Harrison
September 21
Walk for Wounded Vets
On Saturday, September 21, all are invited to go on a Walk for Wounded Warriors in Coleman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations or pledges will benefit wounded veterans within the state of Michigan.
This wonderful opportunity to enjoy the beautiful rail trail park and visit the majestic Coleman Veterans Memorial is presented by the Heart of the Mitten Association of the Order of the Eastern Star of Michigan. This is a family and dog-friendly event, and open to the public. Water and snacks will be provided. For more details, and pledge forms, contact Marilynn Walker, President of the Heart of the Mitten Association, at 989-709-6296.
Saturday, September 21st 10am -2pm
Coleman Veterans Memorial, 499 E Railway St #407, Coleman
September 23
Arts Council Holiday Workshop
Clare County Arts Council is offering a chance for you to make your own pinecone wreath. This is just in time for the holiday season. The class will be held at the Clare Union Railroad located at 201 E Fourth Street, Clare. You can attend any of these sessions to complete your wreath, September 23, from 10-1, September 24 or 25 from 10-1. Cost is $15. All your materials are supplied. Contact Carol C at 989.386.3861 to register.
Monday, September 23rd 10am – 1pm
