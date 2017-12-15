Community Events December 15th – 31st

Christmas live Nativity and Santa

Buggy Down Carriage is very excited to announce their first annual Christmas live Nativity and Santa at the Farm. There will be letters to Santa, a live nativity and admission is free. There may even be an appearance by Santa. Join them on Friday & Saturday, December 16th and 17th and on December 22nd & 23rd from 6-8 pm on The Farm located at 9650 N. Clare Ave, Harrison MI 48617.

Santa Letters at the Surrey TWP. Public Library

Through special negotiations with Santa, Surrey Township Public Library will be given a special mailbox for all letters addressed to Santa. Children can bring their letters for Santa into the Clubhouse and deposit them into Santa’s Mailbox. Santa’s elves will pick up the letters and deliver them straight to Santa. Letters received during this period will receive a special note from Santa, so please make sure all return addresses are legible. This program will run Saturday, November 25th through Saturday, December 16th.

A Timeless Journey

Travel to Bethlehem 2,000 years ago to be counted in the Roman Census. Hear the angels announce the birth of the Messiah. Listen as shepherds, a prophet, and wise men talk of signs and wonders. Enjoy the city alive with activity but no room at the inn. Avoid the danger and taunting of the Roman soldiers and tax collectors. See a newborn babe asleep in a manger. Experience all this and more as you walk through Bethlehem.

Join us for this free event on December 15th, 16th, and 17th. Arrive between 6 and 8 pm at Clare Assembly Of God 3557 E. Colonville Rd. Clare, MI 48617. Contact 989-386-3232,www.clareaog.com/walkthroughbethlehem or facebook.com/WalkThroughBethlehemClare

Christmas Recital

The Terpening Studio of Music will be having their 1st Christmas Recital on Monday, December 18th at 6pm at the Clare Congregational Church. Donations will be accepted at the door for the hosting church, and we will also be accepting non-perishable food items for the Mid-Michigan Community Action Food Pantry. This recital will feature our children’s choir and several student soloists and duets.

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

FREE CLOTHING STORE

Priceless Apparel is located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church and provides “like-new” clothing for the entire family. Sizes range from infant to adult. Casual, dress, belts, shoes, children’s items are just some of the free items available. This store is open to all families regardless of area or zip code.

The store is open every Thursday from 10:00am – 12:00 Noon, and Sunday’s before worship from 9:00am – 9:45am and immediately following our worship service from 10:00am – 11:00am, Priceless Apparel opens at approximately 11:15am.

The church is located behind the Rosebush Elementary School on Mission road. For more information check out our website at www.rosebushumc.com or call 989-433-2957

MMCN Planning Meeting

The Mid-Michigan Cattle Network (MMCN) annual program planning meeting will take place on December 21, 2017 at the Gladwin County Michigan State University Extension Office.

The MSUE Office is located at 555 W Cedar Ave, Gladwin, MI.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. We will be brainstorming ideas for our 2018 programs.

Livestock producers that want to learn from the experts and from fellow producers are encouraged to attend. This is a producer driven group.

Mid-Michigan Cattle Network connects us with information, experience, ideas, and opportunities. Join us in planning this series of informative programs, tours, and round table discussions.

For more information, please contact Kable Thurlow at (989)426-7741.

Clare County 4H Cabin Fever Club

Clare County 4-H has an exciting opportunity taking place this winter available to youth age 5 to 12. The Cabin Fever 4-H Club is a short term special interest club that will meet once a week for four weeks during the month of January. Weekly activities will include a hike and scavenger hunt, winter crafts, bird feeder creation, snowshoeing and a celebration including outdoor cooking and fun. This will all take place at the Harrison campus of Mid Michigan Community College.

Space is limited to 15 youth. To register, contact Alex Schunk, 4-H Program Coordinator, at the Clare County MSU Extension Office at 989-539-7805 or by email schunkal@anr.msu.edu. An active email address is required to register.

CLARE HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 2018 Clare High School Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until January 31, 2018. Forms can be obtained in the High School Athletic Office or on line at www.clare.k12.mi.us on the athletic page. Please contact Doug Haggart at 989-386-9979 or bighags@clare.k12.mi.us for more information.

Christmas Service

Celebrate Christ’s birth at Clare Assembly of God’s Christmas Eve Service in the Evening. Join us Sunday, December 24 at 7pm for this 1 hour celebration of Christ’s birth. We will sing carols and take Communion at 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare. For questions and more information, contact us at (989)386-3232 or www.clareaog.com

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.