Community Events February 10th – 28th

Jazz, Wine and Chocolate Affair

Looking for a fun event to break up the winter time blues? The Clare Chamber is sponsoring a Jazz, Wine & Chocolate Affair to be held on February 10th @ Brewin on McEwan.

Tickets are on sale now at the Tickets are available from the Clare Chamber, Depot Committee members, and online at www.claremichigan.com. Contact (989) 386-2442 or (989) 386-7541 x106 for more information.

Church Donation Dinner

There will be a Donation Dinner at New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church on February 11th from 5-7pm. The menu features chicken and all the fixings. The church is located in Loomis at 9115 Pere Marquette Road, one block east of the light.

Cabin Fever Variety Show

Farwell Band Boosters presents Cabin Fever Variety Show at the Farwell High School Jamie Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 11, 2017 @6:30PM

Tickets at the door $6 adults/$4 students

Free Clothing

The next Living Hope Lutheran Church Free Clothing Give Away will be Tuesday February 14th from 9am to 3pm on.

We receive donated items regularly so we are bound to have something for you. We are located at the old Chemical Bank drive in, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Reds Oakridge Party Store and Marathon Station.

If you have something to drop off please leave at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell which is located at the M-115 and US-10 over pass. If the schools are closed because of weather we will be closed also. If you have any questions contact Marian at 989-544-2883 or DeLynn at 989-588-9701.

Valentines BINGO

Come join the fun at the CCSCC in Farwell on Tuesday February 14th at 4pm for Valentines BINGO. Win a box of candy, a cute stuffed animal and MORE! Play starts at 6 and doors open at 4.

Pints for Polio

The Clare Rotary Club is hosing a Pints for Polio event at the Four Leaf Brewing Company in downtown Clare on Wednesday February 15th from 5-7pm. Half of the proceeds will go to Support Rotary Polio Plus.

Swiss Steak Dinner

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (on the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, February 16th 2017 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

Stuffed Animal Slumber Party

On Friday, February 17, 2017 the Pere Marquette District Library and Clare Parks and Recreation will be a hosting a Stuffed Animal Slumber Party and Family Fun Night! Come join us for a family fun night of crafts, stories, movies and more! Please register in advance at the Pere Marquette District Library. For more information, please contact jsimmer@cityofclare.org or ccarimore@cityofclare.org.

Dine for a Cause

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, patrons can dine at Brewin’ on McEwan between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., and 10 percent of their food and beverage sales will be donated to United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties.

Brewin’ on McEwan is located at 601 N. McEwan St. in downtown Clare. They can be reached at 989-424-6077, and takeout is also available.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, Sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemon-aid and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call 989-506-1812 or 989-588-2256.