Community Events February 16th – 28th

Clare Animal Shelter Adoption Day

Homeless pets from the Clare County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption on Saturday, February 17 from 10 am to 2 pm at Family Farm and Home in Clare. Volunteers will help match you up with your new best friend,and Rover or Fluffy will go home with you the same day! All pets already spayed/neutered. Clare County Animal Shelter is located north of Harrison off Cranberry Lake Road, and we are open weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm except government holidays. 989-539-3221.

Super Buck Sportsmen Night

Liberty Baptist Church, 6007 W. Mannsiding Road, Lake George, MI, (48633) announces their ‘Super Buck Sportsman Night’ on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Pastor Peter Gelatt and LBC invite everyone to Super Buck XII. The venison potluck dinner starts at 5:00 PM with a wonderful evening of fun & fellowship to follow. There will be drawings for numerous door prizes. Bring in your deer racks as there will be prizes awarded in Gun, Archery, Ladies and Youth categories.

Special guests are: Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher, sharing an exciting Pure Michigan Hunt. Dan Lee – Outstanding Michigan artist, sharing nature as the art of God. Admission is always free.

Please call 989-588-7039 for more information and/or directions.

Youth Archery

Join us for Youth Archery on Sundays from 1pm – 3pm.

Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

Free Chess Classes

Free chess classes are being offered at the Pere Marquette District Library. Starting on January 23 from 10:30 to 12:30 and runs every Tuesday thereafter for 12 weeks. Register by signing up at the Library. All ages are welcome. Bring your own chess set. For further information, call Gene Bodnar 989-802-9069.

Tough Questions Series

Starting February 7, every 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm, Pastor Joe leads a discussion centered on the more difficult questions of the Christian faith. Open to all adults regardless of where you are in your journey. Join us in a safe, relaxed discussion guaranteed to stimulate your faith. Located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church, 3805 School Road, in Rosebush behind the Elementary School.

Stuffed Animal Sleep Over

Stuffed Animal Slumber Party!!! On Friday, February 23, 2018the Pere Marquette District Library and Clare Parks and Recreation will be ahosting a Stuffed Animal Slumber Party and movie! Come join us! For moreinformation, please contact jsimmer@cityofclare.orgor cwagner@pmdl.org.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Saturday Night Euchre

Lincoln Township Firemen’s Aux will be hosting Euchre Parties at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George every other Saturday at 6pm on February 24th, March 10th & 24th, April 14th & 28th. For more information call Pat 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839.

Winter Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club Welcomes The Public to our Winter Euchre Night. We play Tuesday’s starting Jan. 2, 2018 through April 24. The doors open at 6pm and cards start at 7pm. We are located at 89 S. Bringold Ave. north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break it you wish.

Clare County Democratic Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthlymeetings the 4th Wednesday every month, 6:30pm. The next meeting is February 28th in in the lowerlevel meeting room of the County Courthouse at 225 W. Main St., Harrison,Michigan. Celia Wenkel, candidate for State House, 97th District,will be the featured speaker at this meeting. Meet this dynamic candidate atour meeting at 6:30 pm in Harrison. The Public is welcome toall of our meetings.

For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod, County Party Secretary,at debsherrod@gmail.com.