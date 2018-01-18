Community Events January 19th – 31st

Coleman Small Business Support

Coleman’s Order of the Eastern Star chapter is pleased to announce a day to celebrate and support small businesses in the area on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tables are available to rent in the Masonic Temple for $10 each.

A light lunch will be available, as well as a drawing for door prizes. Some proceeds of the day will go to help support Veterans Serendipity Ranch, a local charity providing equine therapy for military veterans and families, first responders, children with special health concerns and those at risk of suicide.

For vendors wishing to participate, contact Ann Sigsby at 989-615-2599 or Debbie Praay at 989-370-3030.

Mid Union Sled Haulers Race Mystic Lake

On January 20-21 Mid Union Sled Haulers will be hosting a race at Mystic Lake YMCA Farwell MI.

Spectators are welcome to attend free of charge (please leave your pet dogs at home)

Races start at 11:00 am on Saturday and go until around 1:30 pm. On Sunday races start at 10:00 am.

Beast Feast

The Clare United Methodist Church will be hosting at Beast Feast on Saturday January 20th at 6:00 PM. This event is free to the community. The Clare United Methodist Church is located at 105 E. Seventh Street in Clare. For more information please call 989-386-2591

Free Corn Give Away

Sunday, January 21, at 12:00 PM at Jay’s Sporting Goods, the North-Central Chapter of the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunter’s Association will be giving away free corn, while supplies last, for anyone who is feeding wild turkeys. This is the main goal of the MWTHA to feed the wild turkeys in our area through the Michigan winters to help maintain their numbers as a game bird.

Youth Archery

Join us for Youth Archery on Sundays from 1pm – 3pm.

Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

Free Chess Classes

Free chess classes are being offered at the Pere Marquette District Library. Starting on January 23 from 10:30 to 12:30 and runs every Tuesday thereafter for 12 weeks. Register by signing up at the Library. All ages are welcome. Bring your own chess set. For further information, call Gene Bodnar 989-802-9069.

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party will be changing their regular monthly meeting to the 4th Wednesday every month. The next meeting will be January 24th at 6:30 pm at 4 Leaf Brewing at 412 N McEwan St., in the City of Clare, Michigan. There will be NO meeting in December. Gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar will be the featured speaker at the January 24th meeting. Meet candidate Thanedar at our social hour at 5:30 pm at the Brewery. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings.

For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com

and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod, Party Secretary, at debsherrod@gmail.com.

Junior Rifle

Join us for Junior Rifle from 6pm – 8pm Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

Indoor Archery

Join us for Indoor Archery from 6pm – 7:30pm

Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

Tree Farm Field

The Gladwin Conservation District will be hosting a Tree Farm Field on Friday, January 26th from 10am to 3pm. Meet at Butman Township Hall, 505 Hockaday Rd, Gladwin MI

We will have presentations about the American Tree Farm System, other landowner programs, Gladwin Co Natural History, and winter tree and wildlife ID. In the Afternoon we will have a field tour of the Twisted Oak Tree Farm (2017 Michigan Tree Farm of the Year!) to see examples of great stewardship in action. Lunch will be provided by Mac’s on Main of Gladwin.

To register online, go to http://bit.ly/2BujWH4

You can also register by contacting Nia Becker at (989) 539-6401 or nia.becker@macd.org

Giant Mysterious Dinosaurs

Giant Mysterious Dinosaurs comes to the galleries of the AB Dow Museum inside Midland Center for the Arts starting Jan. 27. Museum members may attend a members-only preview on Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Museum hours starting Jan. 27 are Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays until 8 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $7 for ages 4 – 14; FREE to museum members, ASTC members, and ages 3 and under. Included in admission is access to the three-level, interactive Hall of Ideas, Spark!Lab Smithsonian first come, first served; current hours at midlandcenter.org/sparklab