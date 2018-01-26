Community Events January 28th – February 28th

Tree Farm Field

The Gladwin Conservation District will be hosting a Tree Farm Field on Friday, January 26th from 10am to 3pm. Meet at Butman Township Hall, 505 Hockaday Rd, Gladwin MI

We will have presentations about the American Tree Farm System, other landowner programs, Gladwin Co Natural History, and winter tree and wildlife ID. In the Afternoon we will have a field tour of the Twisted Oak Tree Farm (2017 Michigan Tree Farm of the Year!) to see examples of great stewardship in action. Lunch will be provided by Mac’s on Main of Gladwin.

To register online, go to http://bit.ly/2BujWH4

You can also register by contacting Nia Becker at (989) 539-6401 or nia.becker@macd.org

Giant Mysterious Dinosaurs

The largest dinosaurs – plant-eating titans – grew larger than any creatures before or since. But why and how? Learn the answers for yourself in an interactive exhibition featuring full-sized animatronic dinosaurs, skeletons, a dig pit and even a 70-foot Mamenchisaurus skeleton!

Giant Mysterious Dinosaurs comes to the galleries of the AB Dow Museum inside Midland Center for the Arts starting Jan. 27. Museum members may attend a members-only preview on Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Museum hours starting Jan. 27 are Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays until 8 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $7 for ages 4 – 14; FREE to museum members, ASTC members, and ages 3 and under. Included in admission is access to the three-level, interactive Hall of Ideas, Spark!Lab Smithsonian first come, first served; current hours at midlandcenter.org/sparklab

CLARE HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 2018 Clare High School Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until January 31, 2018. Forms can be obtained in the High School Athletic Office or on line at www.clare.k12.mi.us on the athletic page. Please contact Doug Haggart at 989-386-9979 or bighags@clare.k12.mi.us for more information

Complete the Depot Fundraiser

The Clare Depot is still in need of money to complete the Depot. The Depot Committee and Clare County Arts Council has teamed up with Cops and Doughnuts for a fundraiser. On January 27 from 8-4 every special train cookie sold the depot will receive $1. Also for sale will be train memorabilia and Coyer candles. Forms will be available to purchase a brick to help with the completion of this project. Members of this committee will be on hand to answer any questions you might have about this project. For more information contact Carol at 989.386.3925 or Diane at 989.386.7541

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Saturday Night Euchre

Lincoln Township Firemen’s Aux will be hosting Euchre Parties at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George every other Saturday at 6pm on January 27th, February 10th & 24th, March 10th & 24th, April 14th & 28th. For more information call Pat 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839.

Free Chess Classes

Free chess classes are being offered at the Pere Marquette District Library. Starting on January 23 from 10:30 to 12:30 and runs every Tuesday thereafter for 12 weeks. Register by signing up at the Library. All ages are welcome. Bring your own chess set. For further information, call Gene Bodnar 989-802-9069.

Winter Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club Welcomes The Public to our Winter Euchre Night. We play Tuesday’s starting Jan. 2, 2018 through April 24. The doors open at 6pm and cards start at 7pm. We are located at 89 S. Bringold Ave. north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break it you wish.

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

FREE CLOTHING STORE

Priceless Apparel is located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church and provides “like-new” clothing for the entire family. Sizes range from infant to adult. Casual, dress, belts, shoes, children’s items are just some of the free items available. This store is open to all families regardless of area or zip code.

The store is open every Thursday from 10:00am – 12:00 Noon, and Sunday’s before worship from 9:00am – 9:45am and immediately following our worship service from 10:00am – 11:00am, Priceless Apparel opens at approximately 11:15am.

The church is located behind the Rosebush Elementary School on Mission road. For more information check out our website at www.rosebushumc.com or call 989-433-2957

Rabies Clinic

The Clare County Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, February 3 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Rabies vaccines will be $15.00. Dog licenses will be available that day as well. The animal shelter is located at 4040 Hazel Road, Harrison, MI 48625. For questions, please contact the shelter at 989-539-3221.

Youth Archery

Join us for Youth Archery on Sundays from 1pm – 3pm.

Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

TOUGH QUESTIONS SERIES

Starting February 7, every 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm, Pastor Joe leads a discussion centered on the more difficult questions of the Christian faith. Open to all adults regardless of where you are in your journey. Join us in a safe, relaxed discussion guaranteed to stimulate your faith. Located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church, 3805 School Road, in Rosebush behind the Elementary School.

Junior Rifle

Join us for Junior Rifle from 6pm – 8pm

Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

Indoor Archery

Join us for Indoor Archery from 6pm – 7:30pm

Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.