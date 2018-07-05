Community Events July 6th – 31st

July 5, 2018

Craft Show

There will be a Craft Show at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George on Saturday & Sunday June 7th and 8th from 9am – 4pm. Sunday Parade, Crafts and Bake Sale and Hot dog Sale, proceeds go to Fire Department Aux. Tables are available! For more information call Pat J 989-539-2414 or Patt L 989-588-9433.

Demolition Derby

Demolition Derby July 7th starting at 6:30 at the Farwell Fair Grounds with Fireworks following the race. Tickets are $10 for Adults and Children ages 13 and up, 5-12 years old $5 with 4 & under free.

Clare County Food Distribution

The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Education event is Saturday, July 7th. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Harrison Palace Senior Center at 212 S. Broad St. in Harrison. The food will be distributed beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Clare County Building. Please bring your own reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if you can. There may be a long wait, so if you need to sit, please bring a chair.

The event is sponsored by Clare County businesses and community members and conducted by the Community Nutrition Network. For more information about the Community Nutrition Network’s monthly free food distribution and nutritional education events or to make a donation or sponsor a distribution, email us at CommunityNutritionNetwork@gmail.com or message us on Facebook at Community Nutrition Network-Clare County

Lake George 4th of July Celebrations

Boat Parade held Saturday July 7th @ 8pm – Free entry / Cash Prizes – anyone interested in entering, contact Nancy Shaw for details 989-588-2025

Street Parade held Sunday, July 8th @12pm – Free entry/Cash Prizes – All are welcome to walk, drive, or ride contact Nancy Shaw for details 989-588-2025

Lake George Boosters Club Breakfast Buffet

The Lake George Boosters Club invites everyone to their monthly Breakfast Buffet. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, North of Lake George. We serve from 8am to 11am on Saturday, July 7. The proceeds go to our College Scholarships. Hope to see you there.

Adopt A Pet

Homeless pets from the Clare County Animal Shelter, Harrison will be available for adoption from Family Farm and Hone in Clare on Saturday, July 7 from 9 am to 1 pm. Same day adoptions with reasonable adoption fees. Visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClareCountyAnimalShelter/

or stop by our shelter one mile north of the Clare County Fair Grounds in Harrison on Cranberry Lake Road Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm except holidays. 989-539-3221.

Steve Brady Family Gospel

Liberty Baptist Church, 6007 W. Mannsiding Rd. in Lake George invites you to join them on Sunday, July 08 at 6:00 PM for an evening of old-fashioned Gospel singing with The Steve Brady Family .

Splash Canyon Vacation Bible School

St Luke Lutheran Church at 616 S. Fourth Street in Harrison will host Splash Canyon Vacation Bible School July 9th through July 15th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

If you are looking for wholesome, Christ-centered fun for your child or grandchild, you have found it. Splash Canyon VBS is designed for children ages 3-12.

The VBS program is free! You can register online at www.stlukeharrison.com and click VBS 2018 tab. Be sure to indicate t-shirt size on the registration form. Each child receives a free t-shirt.

M.A.R.S.P. Clare County Chapter Meeting

Please join members of the M.A.R.S.P. Clare County Chapter, as they listen to representatives from Tru Hearing and the Bieri Hearing Specialist group, on July 10th.

The meeting starts at noon, in the Esther C Room, at Mid Michigan College. If you haven’t been contacted, call Liz at 989-539-7405 to reserve your catered Jack Pine Restaurant lunch.

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Clubis hosting Summer Euchre starting Tues., May 1 throughAugust 28. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of LakeGeorge. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to.Doors open at 6:00 with cards startingat 7pm.

Christian Womans Luncheon

Mt Pleasant Area Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon “BLOWING IN THE WIND” Thursday, July 12, 2018at 12-1:30 PM. Place, Camille’s on the River, 506 W Broadway, Mt Pleasant. Women connecting with God, each other and their community. No membership. Special Feature, CUMC Saturday Night Soup Supper. Music by Alora Soto. Inspirational Speaker, Teresa Smith shares her story “A leaf in the wind”.

All this plus lunch, beverage and dessert for $12. Call Edie at 989-463-3287, Ruth at 989-588-9315 or email Lona at lonahamilton@yahoo.com to make a reservation and for more information

Heros of Faith VBS

Attention cadets! Training with Heroes of Faith is about to begin! Each hero will teach invaluable God-given characteristics of faith at appropriate age levels. Learn courage watching David fight Goliath. Increase strength from Samson. Grasp selflessness from Queen Esther. Complete your training under Jesus, our ultimate Superhero!

Throughout the week you will create your very own superhero costume, eat superhero snacks, and join for superhero challenges.

Training runs July 16-19th, from 10:00am-12noon. Children ages 4-12 are welcome to attend. Register online at stjohnclare.org or call the church office at 989-386-7216.

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

12th ANNUAL CLARE HALL OF FAME CLASS TO BE INDUCTED

On July 19, 2018, Clare Public Schools will induct the twelfth class of athletes, teams and Clare supporters into the Clare Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. The six individuals to be inducted this year are Leonard McJames, Dale Richardson, Eric Simon, Dave Teall, Ken Teall, and Marc Yenkel. Tickets for the event are $30.00 each. The ticket includes dinner and the induction ceremony. If you know any of the individuals being inducted, or are just interested in attending please contact the Clare Public Schools administrative office at 201 E. State St., 989-386-9945 for tickets.

Please come out for a great night of “celebrating the past” of Clare Athletics.

Swiss Steak Dinner

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (on the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.

Our Lady of Hope Rummage Sale

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Clare will hold it’s annual Rummage sale on July 19, 20 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and July 21 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Adopt A Highway Volunteers

The Clare Conservation District is looking for volunteers for our upcoming Adopt-a-Highway event, July 20 at 10 a.m. They will be picking up trash along US-61 Between Bringold and Harding Rd. Please Dress for the weather and be prepared to pick up trash! We will be meeting at the Greenwood Township Hall to go over important safety information, then picking up litter. Call Nia Becker at 539-6401 if you would like to volunteer.

Movie Night at MMCC

Mid Michigan Community College is offering several events this summer for families and children in the local area.

This weeks movie night will be the tropical Moana Friday, July 20. Festivities begin at 8pm with the movie beginning at 9:30pm. Those who attend should bring along a blanket or lawn chair, and concessions will be available for purchase. Characters from each movie will also be on hand for fun photo opportunities.

For more information about the outdoor movie nights, contact Tammy Alvaro at talvaro@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6634.

Outdoor 3D Archery

Meander through trails, under the cover of hardwoods, Over 27 3D targets, Indoor shooting with bad weather. Every Wednesday 6pm till Dark. Only at the Harrison Sportsmans Club. Contact 989-539-1825 for more information.

Clare Area Historical Museum Open

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare. More information can be found at clarecountyhistory.org or on the Clare County Historical Society’s Facebook page.

OLE TIME COUNTRY GOSPEL JAMBOREE

At the First Congregational Church , 211 west spruce street, Harrison. Every fourth Saturday of the month in April thru October at 6:00 PM. For information, contact: Bob at 989-539-5637 or

Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.