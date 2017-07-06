Community Events July 7th – 31st

Clare Parks & Rec Hiking Adventure

Clare County Parks & Recreation is offering a number of guided hikes as a way to introduce individuals and families to some of the trails we have in Clare County that may not get a lot of use. These events are free, leisurely, family-friendly and will last about an hour.

This month features two hikes at the Neithercut Woods (CMU) On Sat., July 8, at 10 a.m. Barrier-free walk along a paved path and boardwalk. Meet at the parking lot at 4105 Cadillac Dr. (M-115), located 3 miles north of Farwell.

Neithercut Woods second hike is Sat., July 8, at 11 a.m. Rolling trail that crosses a variety of habitats.

Clare County Food Distribution

The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Education event is Saturday, July 8th. Registration will start at 9:00 a.m. outside the south entrance of the Clare County Building at 225 Main St. in Harrison. The food will be distributed in the parking lot from 11:00 a.m. until the food is distributed.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute the food and assist patrons. Volunteers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. and be prepared to help out until early afternoon. Volunteers are welcome to register for and receive food.

For more information about the Community Nutrition Network’s monthly free food distribution and nutritional education events or to make a donation or sponsor a distribution, email us at CommunityNutritionNetwork@gmail.com or message us on Facebook at Community Nutrition Network-Clare County

Weidman Days Quilt Show

Weidman quilt show during Weidman Days. July 7 and 8 2017 from 10am to 4pm. Weidman Community center, 5918 W. Bridge Street, Weidman. Free Admission.

Clare Rod and Gun Club Trap Shoot

Clare Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Trap Shoot every Sunday from 1pm-3pm, weather permitting. For more information call Tom at 539-7020 or Don at 386-7557

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Mighty Fortress Vacation Bible School

St. Luke Lutheran Church will host Mighty Fortress Vacation Bible School daily beginning Monday July 10th through July 14th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Our Mighty Fortress Vacation Bible School is designed for children ages 3-12. There is no cost to attend. Sign up on our website at www.stlukeharrison.com or call the office at 989-539-6312 Monday thru Thursday from 9am to 2pm. St. Luke Lutheran Church is located at 616 S. Fourth Street in Harrison.

Clare Area Jaycees Recycle Into Your Community

Clare Area Jaycees Recycle Intro Your Community Fundraiser June 26 – July 10th Drop off any scrap metals cluttering your yard to the Fair Salvage Clare Division during this time and the proceeds from the donated metals will be given to help support community projects, Clare’s Christmas Festival, and more.

SonQuest Rainforest at Colonville Bible Church

Colonville Bible Church invites all children in Clare and the surrounding areas to SonQuest Rainforest! The church is located at 7233 E. Colonville Road, Clare. (Just East of the Colonville Country Store)

At SonQuest Rainforest kids will follow Jesus on a life-changing journey! Children will have a great time singing songs, watching skits, creating crafts and playing games. But most important, they’ll learn about how much God loves them and that He gave us His Word to show the best way to live.

SonQuest Rainforest begins July 10-July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. each evening.

For information, call 989-588-6628.

The Beatitudes County Fair VBS

“The Beatitudes County Fair – Where Blessings Abound” is the theme of the Clare Seventh-day Adventist Church Vacation Bible School to be held at 9875 Thomas Dr off of E Colonville Rd in Clare. The VBS will run July 10 to 14 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. with closing program July 15 at 9:00 a.m. Children between the ages of 4 and 12 are invited to attend. Enjoy crafts, snacks, live animals and more. There is no charge. Contact Shellie with questions: 989-954-9404.

“The Art of Gardening”

A garden tour sponsored by the Clare County Arts Council. Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. Rain or Shine. Tickets sold at The Doherty, $8.00 in Advance; $10.00 on day of event. Quests: call Carol at 989-386-3861

Clare County Senior Center Euchre Tournament

The Clare County Senior and Community Center, 101 W. Michigan, in Farwell. We will be holding a Euchre Tournament on Sat July 15, 2017. Sign up starts at noon play at 1pm.

$20.00 per person to buy in , must have a partner. Prizes depend on how maney tables in play. Please call ahead to register, 588-4669 or 1-989-802-3179.

Open Studio Exhibit Clare’s 515 Gallery

Clare’s 515 Gallery is excited to showcase 18 artists in a unique exhibit, “Open Studio” July 1-29. The opening reception for these artists will be Saturday, July 15 from 6-8 pm at 515 Gallery in downtown Clare (next to Cops & Doughnuts). Each artist is presenting a behind the scenes look at their creative process as they prepare for Artwalk Central competition in Mt. Pleasant. Saturday morning Culture & Coffee artist talks will be held on July 8 & 22 at 11:00 am.

Clare County Crazy Quilters Party

The Clare County Crazy Quilters Party will be held August 7th at 10:00 am at the First Congressional Church, 211 Spruce Street, Harrison. The cost is $5 and includes lunch. Seating is limited and reservations required by July 20th. Send check to CCCQ, PO Box 51, Harrison, MI 48625. If you have any questions please call 989-539-1102.

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

Lake George Boosters Summer Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Club is having Summer Euchre starting Tues., May 2 through August 29. We are located at 80 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. We play at 7pm and the public is invited!

Lake George Boosters Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 5:00pm. The shooting will start June 1 through September 28. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Mike 989-854-4902.