Community Events June 22nd – July 31st

June 22, 2018

Tops Open House

Tops # 1767 will have an Open House on June 26, 2018 at the Harrison Moose Lodge Bingo Room. All are welcome. Join them for information about the Tops Clubs and healthy options in your journey towards weight loss. Hope to see you there!

OLE TIME COUNTRY GOSPEL JAMBOREE

At the First Congregational Church , 211 west spruce street, Harrison. Every fourth Saturday of the month in April thru October at 6:00 PM. For information, contact: Bob at 989-539-5637 or

Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

VFW Golf Outing

Clare Post 5738 VFW Annual golf outing Saturday June 23 at Firefly Golf Links. Open to the public. 4 person scramble. $60 per golfer. Registration forms available at Clare VFW.

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Tri County Democratic Picnic

Sunday, June 24, from 11:00am – 2:00pm, three county Democratic Parties plan to picnic together at Ross Lake Park’s Pavilion A on M18 in Beaverton, MI. The picnic is offered as a family fun day with nearby play area and fishing and includes a free lunch of grilled hot dogs, and a variety of picnic foods. The music of the group Cornpone will entertain from 11:00am until noon while lunch is served. An impressive group of speakers will be there so people can hear from many candidates. For more info. see the Clare County Democratic Party website at www.clarecountydemocrats.com

and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems

Spaghetti Dinner

There will be a spaghetti dinner for Angela Montgomery on Sunday, June 24th from 2-6pm at Ruckle’s Pier. Cost is $6.99 per plate with half the proceeds going to Angela. Angela is 39 with 2 children and 1 step daughter. She is battling anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare inoperable cancerous brain tumor. Her only current option is radiation. There will be a silent auction at the event.

SonSurf Vacation Bible School

Colonville Bible Church 7233 E. Colonville Road, Clare invites all the children who have completed Kindergarten-5th grade this year in Clare and surrounding areas to join us for SonSurf Beach Bash VBS Sunday, June 24-Thursday, June 28th. Each evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 8:15 p.m.. Questions, call 989-588-6628!

Liberty Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

Liberty Baptist Church, 6007 West Mannsiding Rd., Lake George, invites you to Vacation Bible School, June 25 – June 27, from 6:00– 8:00 PM. All children, ages 4 years and up, are invited to attend. Transportation is available. For more information, please call Pastor Gelatt at (989) 588-7039.

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Clubis hosting Summer Euchre starting Tues., May 1 throughAugust 28. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of LakeGeorge. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to.Doors open at 6:00 with cards startingat 7pm.

Outdoor 3D Archery

Meander through trails, under the cover of hardwoods, Over 27 3D targets, Indoor shooting with bad weather. Every Wednesday 6pm till Dark. Only at the Harrison Sportsmans Club. Contact 989-539-1825 for more information.

Community Blood Drive

The community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood on June 27th from 12:00 to 5:45 at the Clare VFW.

Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Clare Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 4th Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is June 27th in the lower level meeting room of the County Courthouse at 225 W. Main St., Harrison, Michigan. We will be honoring this year’s $1000 scholarship winner. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings. For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems, and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod, County Party Secretary

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Fly In Breakfast Fly in/ Drive in Breakfast hosted by the Clare Area Pilots Association, a 501c3 non profit organization. The breakfast will be held on Sunday July 1, starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending that day at 11:00a.m. at the Clare Municipal Airport located at 10843 S. Eberhart Rd., Clare, MI 48617.

Menu: Pancakes, Eggs, Ham, Cheesy Potatoes along with Coffee, O.J. and Milk.

For more information visit www.flyclare.com

Any questions, call Mike Smith at 989-588-2997 or Gary Todd, Airport Manager at 989-386-0445. Tough Questions Series TOUGH QUESTIONS SERIES: STARTING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6 at 6:00PM and every 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month after that, Pastor Joe leads a discussion centered on the more difficult questions of the Christian faith. Open to all adults regardless of where you are in your journey. Join us in a relaxed discussion guaranteed to stimulate your faith. Located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church, 3805 School Road, in Rosebush behind the Elementary School. Movie Night at MMCC Mid Michigan Community College is offering several events this summer for families and children in the local area.

Two outdoor movie nights are set to take place at the Harrison Campus this summer. Movie-goers can enjoy the action-packed Justice League Friday, July 6, and the tropical Moana Friday, July 20. Festivities begin at 8pm each evening, with the movie beginning at 9:30pm. Those who attend should bring along a blanket or lawn chair, and concessions will be available for purchase. Characters from each movie will also be on hand for fun photo opportunities.

For more information about the outdoor movie nights, contact Tammy Alvaro at talvaro@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6634. Lake George Boosters Club Breakfast Buffet The Lake George Boosters Club invites everyone to their monthly Breakfast Buffet. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, North of Lake George. We serve from 8am to 11am on Saturday, July 7. The proceeds go to our College Scholarships. Hope to see you there. ART OF GARDENING TOUR JULY 14th The 8th annual Art of Gardening Tour, sponsored by the Clare County Arts Council will be held on Saturday, July 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets are still only $8 and can be purchased at the Doherty Hotel prior to the event. The day of the event tickets are $10.Each ticket holder will have a chance to win a door prize, Last year 369 tickets were sold.

This year there are 4 lovely gardens in the Clare area to view. As a bonus, The Venue at 501 McEwan Street has graciously agreed to open their doors for touring.