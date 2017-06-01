Community Events June 2nd – 30th

Marine Safety Class

Members of the Budd Lake Area Association will once again offer the Boater Safety Training class. This is appropriate for ages 12 and up. There is no cost of this class. it will be held June 10th from 8:00am – 12noon in the new city hall located at 2105 Sullivan Drive. Refreshments and lunch will be served. Preregistration is required. Registration deadline is May 31, 2017.

Please call Jerry McBrien at 989-539-2804 or Jeff Dupuis at 989-233-7378 for a book and to register. You can also register online by sending an email to jeff@bbsbradys.com or suitman528@hotmail.com

Lake George Boosters Breakfast Buffet

The Lake George Boosters Club invites everyone to their monthly Breakfast Buffet. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, North of Lake George. We serve from 8am to 11am on Saturday, June 3. The proceeds go to our College Scholarships.

Adoptable Pets at Clare County Animal Shelter

There will be an adoption event on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Clare County Animal Shelter, located at 4040 Hazel Road, Harrison. If you have any questions feel free to give the shelter a call at 989-539-3221. Come and find your new best friend!

Clare County Habitat for Humanity Pig Roast

Clare County Habitat for Humanity, will be hosting there 5th annual pig roast on Saturday June 3, 2017 from 4-7pm. At the Harrison Moose Lodge 5185 N. Clare Ave, Harrison, Michigan, cost is $5.00 per person, payable at the door. We’ll be having our raffle ticket drawling, silent auction, lottery tree, 50/50’s, basket raffle and much more.

So please come join us for a great cause of helping a new family obtain the dream of owing their own home. For more information call 989-539-2481.

Clare County Parks & Rec Hike

Clare County Parks & Recreation is offering a number of guided hikes as a way to introduce individuals and families to some of the trails we have in Clare County that may not get a lot of use. These events are free, leisurely, family-friendly and will last about an hour.

This month features the Mid Michigan Community College Trails. On Sat., June 3 at 10 a.m. Well maintained walking trails. Meet at the RESD parking lot off Mannsiding Rd. east of Old 27.

515 Gallery’s “Industrial Impressions” Exhibit

Clare’s 515 Gallery is honored to be showcasing works from Stephen Grewe and Steven Parkhurst in “Industrial Impressions”, opening reception Saturday, June 3, 6-8 pm. Both Midland artists have been inspired by industry, making this mix of photography and oil paintings truly unique.

“Industrial Impressions” will run from May 24 – June 28. The opening reception Saturday, June 3, 6-8 pm will give the public opportunity to meet the artists, view their work, and talk with them about their fascinating art journeys. 515 Gallery is located at 515 N. McEwan, downtown Clare (next to Cops and Doughnuts). Exhibit hours will be Wednesdays through Saturdays 11-4. www.515gallery.org

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

CTE Summer Camp

Parents can still sign up their youngsters for CTE Summer Camp, but the deadline is drawing near.

The three-day camp runs June 14-16 and is put on by Clare-Gladwin Career & Technical Education; it features eight different career-related sessions for students entering grades 7 through 10 this fall. The deadline to apply is June 5.

Classes include Automotive Technology, Business, Caring for Children, Construction Trades, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Health Occupations and Videogame Design.

For more information about CGRESD and CTE, please visit www.cgresd.net or facebook.com/ClareGladwinCTE.

Veterans Center Counselor

Vet Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

Three on Three Basketball

Come out each week to Clare Assembly of God 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare at 6:30pm for 3-on-3 Basketball Wednesday Nights starting May 24. Shoot some hoops and keep your game sharp. Questions? Call (989)386-3232 or email office@clareaog.com.

Lake George Boosters Summer Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Club is having Summer Euchre starting Tues., May 2 through August 29. We are located at 80 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. We play at 7pm and the public is invited!

Harrison Sportsmen Club Outdoor 3D Archery

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds Outdoor 3D archery every Wednesday from 6:00 pm – DARK with over 27 3D targets. Indoor shooting available with bad weather. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Farwell Veterans Meeting

The Farwell Veterans of Foreign Wars meets every month on the 2nd Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. They meet at the Clare County Senior Community Center at the N.E. Side. For more information call the Farwell VFW Commander. 989.588.6411.

Lake George Boosters Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 5:00pm. The shooting will start June 1 through September 28. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Mike 989-854-4902.

JR. Rifle Outdoor League

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it has a Junior Rifle Outdoor League on Thrusday’s from 5:30 – 7:30 with equipment provided. For more information please call Gary Von Schmittou 989-426-7649.

Blue Star Mothers Chapter

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit military support organization. We are seeking interested military mothers who would like to start a chapter serving the greater Isabella County/Clare County area. We are observing our 75th year of service as an organization and have much to share with mothers of our Troops. Anyone interested please email: president.deptmi@bluestarmothers.us

If your child is a recruit in basic training/boot camp-you’re eligible to join. If your child is in active service, National Guard, Reserves or if he/she is an honorably discharged Veteran, you’re also eligible to be a member. I’d like to have a meeting if I can get enough interested mothers and share our missions. Together we can do more for our Troops.

Fourth Street Farmers Market

The Farmers Market on Fourth Street is Back for Another Summer!

The Farmers market on 4th Street is returning to Downtown Clare this summer! Once a month from June through September, come to the historic depot to buy your produce and other goods form our various local vendors. Bring the family to this event starting on June 9th from 11am until 8pm. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit the Clare Are Chamber of Commerce website at claremichigan.com

or give us a call at (989)386-2442.

I Bike Lake Ride

Come ride your bike in Lake, Saturday, June 10! “I BIKE LAKE, MI” will start at the historic Lake Station Depot in the village of Lake on the Pere Marquette State Trail. Look for the red caboose! 20, 30 and 50 mile ride options.

Registration from 8-9 am. This ride is intended to raise funds and awareness for the Lake Station Trailhead Development Project. Sponsored by Friends of Garfield Township Parks (Find us on Facebook) and Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation (www.clarecountyrecreation.org

CCAC Zentangle Class

The Clare County Arts Council will be presenting a Zentangle class on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 P.M. at the Pere Marquette Library. Randi Wynne-Parry is a certified Zentangle instructor and will be instructing the class that evening. There is no charge for the class.

You may be thinking, “What is Zentangle?” The definition of Zentangle is an easy to learn method of creating beautiful images from repetitive patterns. Almost anyone can do it. Zentangle is said to provide artistic satisfaction and an increased sense of personal well-being. Creating a Zentangle is known as tangling. A tangle is a single pattern.

Those who have been doing Zentangle for a while have reported these benefits: Relaxation, Nurtures & Develops Creative Abilities, Relieves Stress, Improved Sleep Patterns, Improved Self-Esteem, Improved hand-Eye Coordination, Develops and Rehabilitates Fine motor Skills, Increases Attention Span & Ability to Concentrate, Anger Management, Therapy, Including Addiction Therapy Tool

Swiss Steak Dinner

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (on the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, June, 15th 2017 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.

Living Lutheran Blood Drive

The Living Hope Lutheran Church is hosting a Blood Drive on June 17th, 2017 from 10:00am till 2:00pm. At the church at 2855 W Cadillac Dr, Farwell, Mi, North of Carrow’s Supermarket, just before the US-10 overpass on the left. Walk-in’s welcome.

Harrison Sportsmen Club Open House

On June 24th starting at 10am the Harrison Sportsmen club will be open for tours. Food and beverages will be available starting at Noon. Come and take a tour of the club. For more information contact Guy Silva 989-539-3214.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.