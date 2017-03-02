Community Events March 1st – 31st

Free Food Distribution

The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Education event is Saturday, March 4th, at McGuire Chevrolet at 712 W. US 10 (5th St.) in Clare. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m., and the food will be distributed beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Packets of seeds will also be given away courtesy of Clare United Methodist Church and The Garden Project.

The event will be conducted indoors. All who want food will receive it as long as supplies last with the limitation of one food package per household. Patrons should bring a picture ID. Please bring your own reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if you can. There may be a long wait, so if you need to sit, please bring a chair.

The March food distribution is being sponsored by Clare United Methodist Church (989.386.2591 – www.clareumc.org) and is conducted by the Community Nutrition Network. For more information about the monthly free food distribution and nutritional education events, the Community Nutrition Network, and how you can help combat hunger in Clare County, find us on Facebook at Community Nutrition Network-Clare County, send an email toclarks12@anr.msu.edu, or call 989.539.7805.

Faith United Methodist Church Concert

Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman is pleased to present a concert by Indigo Moon, a Northern Michigan acoustic folk duo comprised of Jeff Lange and Lee Anne Whitman, on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

The Concerts in Coleman series by the Faith United Methodist Church strives to bring high quality artistic performances to Coleman that area residents might not have access to otherwise. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds will help fund future programs.

The concert will be held March 4 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A reception for the audience and singers will be held following the show.

Faith United Methodist Church is located at 209 E. Jefferson, Coleman, MI 48618, between Fourth and Fifth Streets on Jefferson. More information is available by contacting the church office at 989-465-6181, at the website www.faith-umc-coleman.com

Breast Cancer Benefit for Michelle Popiela

In December of 2016 Michelle Popiela was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carsinoma Stage 3A. After having a Mastectomy later that month her Chemo- Therapy treatments started in late January. Since then her medical bills have begun to increase.

There will be a benefit on March 5th from 4pm to 7pm at the Clare Moose Lodge, 1890 E. Ludington Drive, Clare. Dinner is $8 per adult $4 per child with a raffle and silent auction throughout the evening.

Everyone is invited to join us for drinks, music and fellowship while raising money for Michelle. For those unable to attend please consider giving to Michelle through her GoFundMe page.

Blue Star Mothers Chapter

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit military support organization. We are seeking interested military mothers who would like to start a chapter serving the greater Isabella County/Clare County area. We are observing our 75th year of service as an organization and have much to share with mothers of our Troops. Anyone interested please email: president.deptmi@bluestarmothers.us

If your child is a recruit in basic training/boot camp-you’re eligible to join. If your child is in active service, National Guard, Reserves or if he/she is an honorably discharged Veteran, you’re also eligible to be a member. I’d like to have a meeting if I can get enough interested mothers and share our missions. Together we can do more for our Troops.

Veterans Center Counselor

Vet Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

Winter Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club Welcomes The Public to our Winter Euchre Night. We start Tuesdays thru April 25. The doors open at 6pm and cards start at 7pm. We are located at 89 S. Bringold Ave. north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break it you wish. Everyone welcome!

Senior Bingo Night

Due to bad weather; money crunch; sickness, or people making comments that are just not true? These could be the reasons why the Clare County Senior and Community Center Bingo on Tuesday evening has not had enough people to play.

We are inviting everyone to come and play, we have made some changes in our flormat to make it more fun and interesting to play. ( Like,” Lucky number pot” and a “ jack pot” game that will be given away each week. More info please call Carolyn at 989-802-3179.

Farwell Veterans Meeting

The Farwell Veterans of Foreign Wars meets every month on the 2nd Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. They meet at the Clare County Senior Community Center at the N.E. Side. For more information call the Farwell VFW Commander. 989.588.6411.

Irish Pet Photo Contest

Help us celebrate Clare’s favorite holiday and animals by participating in the first ever Irish Pet Photo Contest! Your “Irish-themed” pet photo submissions must be received by Monday, March 13, 2017 at 3 p.m. You may complete your entry online or you may also mail or drop off your entry at Clare City Hall. Entry forms are available on the Clare Parks and Recreation website and at http://clareirishfestival.com or you can also pick up an entry form at Clare City Hall.

All proceeds from the contest will be donated to the Spay-Neuter Animal Project. There are great prizes available for the contest winners, who will be chosen by members of the Spay-Neuter Animal Project. The 1 st Place winner will receive a $100 Family Farm and Home gift card, 2nd Place will receive a mini photo session from Guys & Dolls Photography for them and their pet, and 3rd Place will receive a $50 Jay’s Sporting Good gift card. Winners will be announced on March 18, 2017 at the McEwan Main Stage 6 p.m.

Food Assistance

Can you afford all the food you need? If not, Mid Michigan Community Action Agency can help. Food assistance is available for seniors ages 60 and over who meet income guidelines. Once per month each eligible person will receive a box of food with essentials like cheese, juice, canned goods, powdered milk and more. Items vary per month.

Don’t wait to ask for help! Contact Mid Michigan’s Clare County office by phone at 989-386-3805, via email at contactus@mmcaa.org or in person at 2300 E. Ludington Drive in Clare.

Liberty Baptist Church Super Buck Sportsmen Night

Liberty Baptist Church will be holding their Super Buck Sportsmen Night on Saturday March 11th. The night starts at 5:00 pm with a wonderful evening of fun and fellowship along side a venison potluck dinner. There will be drawings for door prizes.

Bring your deer racks, there will be prizes awarded for Gun, Archery. Ladies and Youth categories. Special guests are Mike Reese, Associate pastor Calvary Baptist Church, Midland and an avid deer hunter. Tom Jared, owner of the Farwell Trading Post, sharing his Christian testimony and exciting hunting experience. Admission is always free!

Please call 989-588-7039 for more information.

Lincoln Twp Firemens Aux Euchre Party

The Lincoln Twp Firemens Aux will be hosting Euchre Parties through the month of April at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Party starts at 6 every night with a $3 cover. The dates for the Parties are March 11th and 25th and April 8th and 22nd. Everyone is invited! For more information call Betty Geniech at 989-539-4839 or Pat Johnson at 989-539-2414

Swiss Steak Dinner

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (on the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, March 16th 2017 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

Free Clothing Store

Priceless Apparel is located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church and provides “like-new” clothing for the entire family. Sizes range from infant to adult. Casual, dress, belts, shoes, children’s items are just some of the free items available. This store is open to all families regardless of area or zip code.

The store is open every Thursday from 10:00am – 12:00 Noon, and Sunday’s immediately following our worship service which runs from 10:00am – 11:00am, Priceless Apparel opens at approximately 11:15am.

The church is located behind the Rosebush Elementary School on Mission road. For more information check out our website at www.rosebushumc.com or call 989-433-2957

Clare Irish Festival Road Race

The Clare Irish Festival Road Race is scheduled for Saturday, March 18th, 2017 and is a part of the events of the Clare Irish Festival, spanning from March 15th-18th.

The race will feature a 5K Run, 10K Run, 2 Mile walk, and a free half mile Kids’ Run. The road race will begin at 9am at Clare High School and will run through the paved streets of Clare.

Participants will receive a t-shirt and breakfast, which will be provided by Chris Cakes of Clare.

For more information about the 2017 Clare Irish Festival Road Race, then please register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Clare/clareroadrace

Farwell Area Women’s Club 26th Annual Craft Show

The Farwell Area Women’s Club 26th Annual Craft Show and Marketplace will be Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Farwell High School gym. Vendors are still needed, so if you have a special craft item or a unique marketplace item to sell, reserve your booth now! Call Shirley at 989-588-3140 for more details.