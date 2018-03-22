Community Events March 23rd – March 31st

March 22, 2018

Womens Club Craft Show

The Farwell AreaWomen’s Club would like to invite you to the Annual Craft Show and Marketplaceat the Farwell High School on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Thisis a large Craft Show that also features many unique market items. Lunchwill be available and a bake sale also! For more information or toreserve a booth please call Shirley at 989-588-3140. Plan to join us at the 27th Annual Craft Show and Marketplaceon Saturday, March 24 from 9 to 3!

Easter for Kids at St. Johns Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church in Clare will be hosting an Easter for Kids event. Children ages 3-12 are welcome to attend. The day will include a devotion, crafts, snacks, singing, and end with an Easter egg hunt. Most importantly, children will learn the Easter lesson at their level in order to give the true joy and hope that Easter brings.

This event will take place March 24th, 9-12:00noon with the Easter egg hunt to follow. Register online at stjohnclare.org. You may also register by calling the church office at 989-386-7216.

Airport Egg Drop

Join us as we celebrate the coming of spring with our annual eggdrop event. Pilots from the Clare Municipal Airport will be on hand todrop over 1,500 plastic eggs from an airplane! Youth ages 12 andunder are welcome (with parent participation) to retrieve the eggs and toredeem them for candy. Before and after the event there will be children’sactivities and in addition, The Easter Bunny and Skittles the Clown will bestopping by.

Children ages 12 and under! March 24, 2018 (Rain or shine OR SNOW!) Clare Municipal Airport (Please enter at WashingtonRoad) Registration is from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15a.m.

Colemen Community Health Fair

A Community Wellness Health Fair will be held on Saturday, March 24th at the Coleman Family Center, from 10:00 am until noon. Many free services will be available, including blood pressure checks, glucose testing, hearing evaluations, vision screenings and mobility assessments. Learn about Diabetes and whether or not you are at risk. There will also be information about nutrition, managing depression and strength training.

The Health Fair is free of charge. Healthy snacks will be available. There will also be activities for school age kids. Door prize drawings at noon include a Samsung 40” 4k UHDTV. Immediately following the Health Fair, there will be a Family Fun Walk Run at the Coleman High School track. There will be a free-will donation during the event to raise money for Juvenile Diabetes Research.

Check out our Facebook page “A Healthy Start” or the Coleman Lions Club webpage.

Finch Fieldhouse Great Egg Scramble

Hop your way to FinchFieldhouse (Campus of Central Michigan University – between Bellows and Prestonstreets) and join Mt. Pleasant Parks & Recreation, 95.3 WCFX and Graff ofMt. Pleasant for the Great Egg Scramble on Saturday, March 24. Thecelebration begins at 12:30 p.m. and admission is free. Canned goodswill be collected for the Isabella Community Soup Kitchen.

Youth ages 2-10 will scramble forplastic eggs, candy and prizes. The event will also include crafts, games,refreshments and the opportunity to meet Peter Cottontail!

Scramble times are scheduled by agegroup: Ages 2-3 at 1 p.m., ages 4-5 at 2 p.m., ages 6-7 at 2:30p.m., and ages 8-10 at 3 p.m.

Formore information, call (989)779-5331 orvisit www.mt-pleasant.org/recreation

Spaghetti Dinner

There will be a spaghetti dinner hosted by Joshua’s House Maternity Home on Satruday, March 24th from 4 – 7pm at the Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St. in Clare. Dinner is bydonation only, all proceeds will benefit the completion of our EducationCenter. Dinner followed by Silent Auction from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. For moreinformation please call 989-400-3301.

Saturday Night Euchre

Lincoln Township Firemen’s Aux will be hosting Euchre Parties at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George every other Saturday at 6pm on March 24th, April 14th & 28th. For more information call Pat 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839.

Youth Archery

Join us for Youth Archery on Sundays from 1pm – 3pm.

Harrison Sportsmans Club at 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison, MI 48625

For more information call 989-539-1825 or check them out online at www.harrisonsportsmansclub.com

Free Clothing

Living Hope Lutheran Church free clothing store will be open Tuesday March 27, 2018 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. We have cloths for men, women, children and babies but we especially just got a load of cloths and shoes in for men in all sizes. Come see what we have for your family; we are located in the old Chemical Bank drivein, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Reds Oakridge Party and Marathon Station. If you have any questions contact Marian at 989-544-2883 or DeLynn at 989-588-9701.

Winter Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club Welcomes The Public to our Winter Euchre Night. We play Tuesday’s starting Jan. 2, 2018 through April 24. The doors open at 6pm and cards start at 7pm. We are located at 89 S. Bringold Ave. north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break it you wish.

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare CountyDemocratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 4th Wednesday everymonth, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is March 28th at 4Leaf Brewing at 412 N McEwan St., in the City of Clare, Michigan. PatMiles, candidate for Mich. Attorney General, will be the featured speaker atthis meeting. Come early for great food and drink. The Public is welcome to allof our meetings.

For more information goto www.clarecountydemocrats.com and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod,County Party Secretary, atdebsherrod@gmail.com.

Living Hope Lutheran Shared Service

Living Hope LutheranChurch 2855 W Cadillac Dr, Farwell, will be sharing

God’s word with services on Maundy Thursday, March 29th at 6:30PM

and on Good Friday, March30th at 6:30PM.

Easter Celebration at Clare Assembly

Come for EasterCelebrations at Clare Assembly! Friday, March 30: 12noon – Good Friday service. Join us for worship and Communion. 1pm -6pm – Cross Walk. Join with other youth and young adults (everyonewelcome) as they carry a cross approximately 10 miles through Clare.

EasterSunday 9:15am – Easter Egg Hunt. For kids under 12! Join in on thefun of an Easter Egg Hunt before service. 10am – Easter CelebrationService. Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare. Contact us at (989)386-3232 or www.clareaog.com

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.