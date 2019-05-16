Community Events May 17, 2019

May 16, 2019

May 17

Baby Pantry

Diaper Drive

Clare County MSU Extension, 4-H, AmeriCorps, and Clare county libraries are partnering to conduct a diaper drive for the Clare County Baby Pantry. We need everyone to pitch in what they can. The Baby Pantry is open to moms who can visit the baby pantry each week to get diapers (up to age 3) and needed supplies for children up to age 5.

Drop-off boxes are located at the Harrison District Library, Pere Marquette District Library and Surrey Township Public Library until May 17th. Please call Maggie Mieske, MSU Extension 4-H/AmeriCorps member with questions: 231-539-7805.

Clare County Baby Pantry, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison

CCAC Quilt Show

Clare County Arts Council is currently looking for individuals who would like to display their quilt at the upcoming quilt show. The quilt show will be held on May 17 & 18 at the historic Clare Depot in downtown Clare. The cost is $5 per entry. The application is available on CCAC’s website, www.clarecountyartscouncil.info. For more information contact Vicky at 989.289.8235

Friday, May 17th – Saturday, May 18th

Clare County Arts Council, 214 W. 4th St., Clare

Clare County Arts Council Ironing Board Project

Clare County Arts Council is looking for people to create art piece from an old ironing board. The ironing boards will be available for check out on May 7 from 4-6pm at the Clare Depot in Downtown Clare. The boards will need to be returned by May 31 at 4pm.

Then the ironing boards will be on display from June 3 to July 12. On July 13, during the Art of Gardening event, the ironing boards will be for sale by silent auction. This event will be held at the Clare Depot.

The artist will received 70% of the proceeds from the sale of the ironing board.

Contact Carol at 989.386.3925 or Jane at 989.386.7107 if you have questions.

Clare County Arts Council, 214 W. 4th St., Clare

CLARE YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION



It’s that time of year again for registering for fall soccer. Registration is going on May 15 – July 15, 2019!! All youth in the Clare area are welcome and parents are encouraged to sign up their children ages pre-Kindergarten – 8th grades, based on the 2019-2020 school year, for the Clare Youth Soccer program. Games will be scheduled for Saturdays in September and October. You may pick up a form at City Hall or you can also download online atwww.cityofclare.org.

For questions on the Youth Soccer League, please contact Joy Simmer at 386-7541 ext. 213 or by email at jsimmer@cityofclare.org.

May 15-July 15, 2019

Pick up form at City Hall or at www.cityofclare.com

May 18

Campgrounds at Isabella County Parks

The Campgrounds at Isabella County Parks open Wednesday, May 1st! Celebrate summer while camping and enjoying your sandy beaches at Coldwater Lake Family Park, Deerfield Nature Park, and Herrick Recreation Area. Pause and watch the sunset while staying in one of the rustic cabins overlooking the water at Coldwater and Herrick Parks! Sites and cabins are filling fast, don’t delay make your reservations today! Contact the Parks Main Office at 989.317.4083 to reserve your campsites, rustic cabins, and pavilions today!! Information on all of your County Parks is located at www.isabellacounty.org/dept/parks.

Isabella County Parks and Rec, 200 N Main St, Mt Pleasant

Clare County Animal Shelter Adoption Day

Homeless pets from the Clare County Animals Shelter will be visiting Family Farm and Home in Clare in hopes of finding their new homes! On Saturday, May 18 from 10 am t0 2 pm, shelter volunteers will have adoptable pets available for same-day adoptions Bring the whole family to meet the pets and make your decision together! Clare County Animal Shelter is located north of Harrison just off E Cranberry Lake Road. 989-539-3221

Saturday, May 18th 10am – 2pm

Clare Family Farm and Home, 10360 S Clare Ave, Clare

May 19

Plants and Mushrooms Seminar

Edible plants and mushroom of Michigan seminar at the Harrison sportsman’s Club Sunday May 19th 1 p.m. guest speaker Ron Wilson open to the public please come see and learn more info 989- 539 -5446

Sunday May 19th

1 p.m.

Harrison Sportsmens Club, 3704 N Harrison Ave, Harrison

May 20

FARWELL EAGLE COMMUNITY FORUM



Monday, May 20 7:00 P.M. Farwell High School, Jaime Center. Please come and offer your support for a new bond proposal. Immediate community input is needed!!

Monday, May 20, 2019

7pm

Farwell High School,

Farwell

May 21

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Tuesdays at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

May 23

JUNIOR RIFLE LEAGUE

Join us for Junior Rifle on Thursdays from 6pm – 8pm only at the Harrison Sportsmans Club. Equipment provided, contact us at 989-539-1825 for more information or check us out online.

Thursdays 6pm – 8pm

Harrison Sportsmen Club, 3704 N. Harrison, Harrison

May 24

RUMMAGE SALE

Living Hope Lutheran Church will be having their annual huge rummage sale on Friday, May 24, 2019, Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm each day, also Sunday, May 26, 2019 from noon to 3:00 pm. Again, this year everyone has donated so much stuff, so come see what we have. We are located at 2855 West Cadillac Drive, Farwell just east off of the M115 and US 10 overpass. Any questions call Marian 1-989-544-2883.

May 24 & 25, 2019 9:00am – 3:00pm

May 26 – Noon – 3:00pm

Living Hope Lutheran Free Clothing Store, 2855 W. Cadillac Dr., Farwell

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This fun get-together will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the OLOH Parish Hall from 10am-1pm with exercise from 10:15-10:45am.

Treats & beverages will be provided.

Bring your needlework if you like or play cards, dominoes, checkers, MahJongg or bring your own games. Puzzles also available.

We will do our best tomake rides aailable for those needing one. Call the Parish office at 989-386-9862.

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

May 25

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Come out for the Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree at the First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison. The 2019 Schedule will be set as the last Saturday of the month now through October from 6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are welcome. For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163 or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Saturday, DATE

First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison

Lake George Boosters Club Bake Sale

The Lake George Boosters Club is having a Bake Sale Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9am to 12. It will be in downtown Lake George next to The Fairchild & Green Realty. A great place to get some Bake Goods for the Holiday Weekend. The proceeds will go toward our Scholarship Fund.

Saturday, May 25th 9am – 12pm

Downtown Lake George, 274 – 461 Lake George Ave, Lake George

Clare Community Chess Club

The Clare County Chess Club meets every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:30 pm. at the Pere Marquette District Library. Beginner to expert – all skill levels welcome. Please bring your own chess set. Free and open to the public.

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Saturday’s, 10:00am – 1:30pm

Some Ukulele Nuts – Jam session

Some Ukulele Nuts meets every 4th Saturday of the month 10am-1pm at the Pere Marquette District Library. The group welcomes other musicians, Ukulele players, Ukulele want-a-bee players to the group. The event is free and open to the public.

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Every 4th Saturday, 10am – 1pm

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th St., Clare

Saturday, 4pm – 6pm

May 27

Grief Support Group

Help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. Every Monday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Being held at Trinity Christian Life Center, 236 E Park, Harrison. For more information call 539-7479.

Mondays, 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Trinity Christian Life Center, 236 E Park, Harrison

May 29

Grief Recovery Support Group

Grief Share is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.

A Grief Recovery Support Group will be held at Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E. Colonville Rd. beginning Wednesday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. You are invited to come join us. You may contact us at 386-3232 if you wish.

Wednesdays starting April 3rd, 6:30pm

Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E. Colonville Rd., Clare

May 31

Busy Bee

Story Time

Join the Pere Marquette District Library for weekly story and play time for toddler and preschool age children and their parents! Story time is every Friday from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Pere Marquette District Library

Friday’s, 10:30am – 11: 30am

June 1

WOMEN ON TARGET

NRA Women on Target Instructional Shooting Clinic will be held June 1, 2019 at the Harrison Sportsmans Club in Harrison. Cost is $30 – pre-registration and $10 deposit is required. Clinic will be held rain or shine. You will shoot trap and rifle. Free goodie bags and t-shirt for first 20 registrants. Contact: Gary Von Schmittou 989-324-9051 (9am-9pm).

Saturday, June 1, 2019 8:30am – 1:30pm

3704 N. Harrison Ave, Harrison

June 3

JOB FAIR

On June 3, 2019 from 8:00am – 3:00pm for the new and expanded Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel at the Saganing Tribal Center, 5447 Sturman Rd., Standish, MI 48658.Please bring your driver’s license, social security card and resume. Same day job offers, on site drug testing. Questions contact Karen Perry 989-775-5924 or kperry@sagchip.org

Monday, June 3rd 8am – 3pm

5447 Sturman Rd.

Standish, MI 48658

