Community Events November 3rd – 30th

Clare High School annual Veterans Day program

Clare High School will host its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10 beginning at 9 a.m. in the High School gym.

The program is for all area veterans of active and reserved military service and their guests. It will include presentations by the Clare High School Band and student vocalists. Refreshments and an art show in the high school commons will immediately follow the hour-long program.

Farwell Community of Christ Christmas Bazaar

The annual Farwell Community of Christ Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. The bazaar will feature a delicious assortment of baked goods and candies, homemade crafts and quilts, and various gift items. A soup & salad buffet will be available from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This year’s bazaar will also support the Village of Farwell Park Project with 20% of all proceeds to be donated to the fund. Farwell Community of Christ, 484 E. Main Street, Farwell, MI 48622.

Order of the Eastern Star Craft Show

The Harrison Chapter 408 of the Order of the Eastern Star will be hosting its annual Craft Show On November 11, 2017. The event will be from 9:00 until 3:00 at the Harrison Masonic Hall, 230 Main Street in Harrison. There will be crafters, vendors, a bake sale, Special Treasures table, a Vendors raffle and a luncheon will be served. Pasties will be available too!

St Luke Holiday Bazaar

There will be a Holiday Bazaar at the St. Luke Lutheran Church, 616 S. Fourth St., Harrison, MI on Saturday November 11th from 9:00am – 3:00pm with a luncheon served fro 11:00am to 2:00pm

Animal Shelter Adoption Day

In a renewed “push” to keep the shelter population low over the holiday season, the Clare County Animal Shelter will be bringing adoptable dogs and cats to Family Farm and Home at the north end of Clare on Saturday, November 11 from 10 am to 2 pm. Same-day adoptions available! Bring the family to make the decision together. Shelter volunteers will walk you through the quick and painless adoption procedure and provide you with information on area resources. The shelter phone number is 989-539-3221 and we are on Facebook as Anima Shelter-Clare County if you have any questions.

Leukemia Cancer Benefit for Rachael’s Fight

The Clare VFW Post is hosting a spaghetti dinner on November 11, 2017 from 3pm – 7pm with a Silent Auction through the night. The cost is $5 per adult and $3 per child 12 and under. On August 24th Rachael Baker was rushed to Midland Hospital while having a massive stroke, that same day she was airlifted to U of M Ann Arbor and diagnosed with Leukemia. All donation will be put toard all family/medical expenses accruing during this time.

For more information call Atammy Allbee at 989-429-0563 or Elizabeth Baker at 989-429-1816.

Faith UMC Harvest Dinner

Faith UMC is hosting a Harvest Dinner, from which all proceeds will go directly to support local missions. Join us for a yummy, traditional Thanksgiving feast and a night of fellowship and fun. There will also be homemade gifts and goodies for sale! The dinner will be November 11th from 4:30-7:00pm at Faith United Methodist Church, 209 E. Jefferson Street in Coleman, MI 48618. If you have questions about the event, please contact Angie Wood at awood@jranck.com.

Holiday Craft/Gift Bazaar/Bake Sale

The Annual craft/gift bazaar at Living Hope Lutheran Church will be Saturday November 11, 2017 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. We have 8 local crafters, Santa’s Christmas corner, plus our own hand made wonderful items. Come and buy all your Christmas gifts here. We’re having 5 different soups, salad and dessert so come and enjoy lunch with us. Also don’t forget ot visit our baked goods area with all the goodies. Take home some and freeze them for the holidays. We are selling tickets on 2 quilts and a goody basket. Anyone of them you would love to have. The drawing will be at 2:30 pm on the day of the craft sale. The Church is at 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell located at the M-115 and US10 overpass.

Serendipity Ranch Brunch

A brunch and an Italian dinner will be held to raise funds for the Veterans Serendipity Ranch, a local charity that provides equine therapy for military veterans and families, first responders, children with special health concerns, and those at risk of suicide.

On Sunday, November 12, a pancake brunch will be held at the VFW Hall in Coleman from 1 to 3 pm. The meal will include pancakes, oatmeal, sausage, bacon, fruit, milk, coffee and juice.

Veterans Serendipity Ranch pairs therapy participants with one of the program’s eight horses, most of whom were rescue animals themselves. The Ranch is about using therapy by horses to aid in the process of recovery. The concept is that horses are helpful or healing to people struggling with mental or emotional health issues. The success stories to date are very exciting!

Treats and Sheets Bake Sale

The volunteers at Mid Michigan Health have “2” fundraisers on November 13, 2017. A Bake Sale at Jay’ s Sporting Goods from 9-5 and a Linen Sale in the Talent Center at the hospital 7-4.

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The euchre night will continue through November 21.

HARVEST DINNER 2017

On Friday, November 17th, from 4:30-7:00pm, St. John Lutheran Church in Clare will be hosting their annual Harvest Dinner.Enjoy a “seconds-welcome” Thanksgiving-style buffet, featuring pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, corn, a great variety of desserts– and of course, sauerkraut. Cost is donation.

Rabies Clinic

There will be a Rabies Clinic on Saturday November 18, 2017 from 10am to 1pm at the Clare County Animal Shelter. The shelter is located at 4040 Hazel Road, Harrison. There will also be Clare County dog licences available for purchase. Cost for vaccination is $15 for both dogs and cats with other vaccinations available.

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

Kids Christmas Workshop

Children can come and make craft projects and small gifts to give at Christmas. Join the fun by making Christmas gifts for the whole family. Saturday, November 25 from 10am – 1pm at the Rosebush United Methodist Church. Please contact 989-433-2957 or www.rosebushumc.com for more information.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.