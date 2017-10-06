Community Events October 6th – 31st

Fall Rummage Sale

There will be a fall rummage sale at the Clare United Methodist Church Thursday and Friday October 5th and 6th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday October 7th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will be used for Missions, Community and Church Projects.

Sale is located in the Education Building Basement at 105 E. Seventh Street Clare.

Free Clothing

Living Hope Lutheran Church free clothing give away will be open on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and Friday October 27, 2017 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Also Free Movie Popcorn Night

The first Friday of every month we will be having a free movie and popcorn at Living Hope Lutheran Church. This month it is on Friday October 6, 2017 at 6:00pm. We’re hoping the movie will be (RADIO) so come and join us and enjoy the fun. If you have any questions concerning either the clothing or movie contact Marian 1-989-544-2883 or DeLynn 1-989-588-9701

Clare Sports Booster Chicken Dinner

Come have a chicken dinner before the Homecoming game at Clare and support the Clare Sports Booster Club Dinner will be at the pavilion at the football field and run from 5-7. Dinner will be $7 .

Fall Bake Sale

A Fall Bake Sale will be held on Oct. 7, 10 a.m – 3 p.m., and a Luncheon 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Farwell United Methodist Church

(corner of Ohio and Superior Street.) Cookies, breads, pies, and other goodies will be available. Luncheon is a la carte.

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The euchre night will continue through November 21.

Clare County Senior and Community Center Open House

On Wed. Oct. 11, 2017 at 6 pm. The Clare County Senior and Community Center is holding an OPEN HOUSE and Board meeting. Open to the public, come in and find out what we have to offer.

Rummage Sale

There will be a Rummage Sale on October 12th through the 14th at 208 Wilcox Parkway in Clare for the Rebeccas of Clare a non profit. With all proceeds going to the Community Odd Fellow & Rebeccas Camp. For more information please call 989-386-7065

Clare Congressional Rummage Sale

The Clare Congregational UCC is hosting a Rummage Sale at 110 W. 5th St. (across from Post Office) on Thursday, Oct.12th, 6pm to 8pm, Friday, Oct. 13th, 9am to 5pm Saturday, Oct 14th, 9am to 12 noon.

Genealogical Society of Isabella County Program

The Genealogical Society of Isabella County will be hosting a program on October 12th at 7:00pm at the Isabella County Commission on Aging. The program will be “Using Autosomal DNA” Webinar from Blaine Bettinger Ph.D., J.D. At long last, new Autosomal DNA tests reveal this hidden information. Genealogists can use Autosomal DNA for ethnicity estimates, finding long-lost cousins, and examining specific genealogical problems. Mr. Bettinger is an intellectual property attorney by day and a DNA specialist by night. He is the author of the long-running blog The Genetic Genealogist.

Lutheran Women’s Missionary League

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will be having the Mid Michigan Zone Rally on Saturday October 21st. Join us at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church from 8:30 – 12:30 p.m. Registration is $5 and includes lunch.

The Rally features a MOST (Mission Oppertunites Short Term) Team just returned from Nicaragua. We will beet under the theme “Rivers of living water,” John 7:38

Clare 515 Gallery We Only Come Out at Night

Leaves are turning, days are shorter and Clare’s 515 Gallery is hosting a unique Fall exhibit, “We Only Come Out at Night”! Nineteen incredible Michigan artists will unveil their eerie creations during the free, public opening reception on Saturday, October 14 from 6-8 pm. Don’t miss the chance to meet the artists: Steve Barber, Andrew Boughner, Sara Briguglio, Sylvia Coon, Lesa Doke, Ted Evans, Ivory Griffin Jr., Ian Humphres, Richard Johnson, Chuck Kumnick, Ryan R. Laity, Kasi Lyn, Leah Parker, Dillon Pringle, Payton Pringle, Evan Root, Josh Roupe, Bret Sauve, Kanda Shueller. View their work: a variety of mediums, styles, and unique subject matter. Enjoy Halloween inspired refreshments! “We Only Come Out at Night” exhibit will run October 14th – November 11th. 515 Gallery is located in beautiful downtown Clare right next to Cops & Doughnuts. Business hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays 11-4 pm. www.515 gallery.org

Mid Michigan Fall Jewelry Sale

MidMichigan Health Clare $5 Jewelry and Accessory Fall Sale on October 16, 2017 in the Talent Center at MidMichigan Health Clare from 7a-5p. Come check out all the sparkle.