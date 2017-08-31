Community Events September 1st – 30th

Bash Human Trafficking Meeting

Bash Human Trafficking at Clare Assembly on Friday, September 1 after the Clare High School home football game! Food truck // Car Bash // Four Square //

The event is free to enter but we are raising money to help fight human trafficking with Project Rescue. For more information, visit clareaog.com or call (989)386-3232. Clare Assembly, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare.

Historic Dover School

Clare County Historical Museum Complex Now Open Saturdays

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare.

Clare Rod and Gun Club Trap Shoot

Clare Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Trap Shoot every Sunday from 1pm-3pm, weather permitting. For more information call Tom at 539-7020 or Don at 386-7557

Hope Pregnancy Center

The Hope Pregnancy Center will open in Clare at Clare Assembly, 3557 E Colonville Rd on Tuesday, September 5. They will hold training for mentors, board members, and general volunteers Mon-Tue Sept 11-12 & 18-19 from 6-9pm at the Threshing Floor (Trinity Christian Life Center) in Harrison.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about serving in this ministry, please sign up for training by calling (989) 289-4901 or email barbie@hopeinharrison.org.

New Christian Education Classes

New Christian Education classes begin at Clare Assembly on September 6 and 10. Join us for Grief Share and the Louis Giglio study, “Goliath Must Fall” on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Sunday mornings at 9am bring us a study on the book of Matthew, “Hidden Treasures” based on the book by Chuck Missler, “Girls with Swords” from Lisa Bevere, and classes for both youth and kids!

For more info, visit clareaog.com or call (989)386-3232. Clare Assembly, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare.

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party holds their monthly meeting the first Thursday of the month. The next meeting will be September 7th at 6:30 pm at the 4 Leaf Brewery at 412 N McEwan St., in the City of Clare, Michigan.

This meeting will feature a presentation by Eric Schertzing on the election of local county candidates. There will also be information on upcoming events. The Public is welcome.

For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod, Party Secretary, at debsherrod@gmail.com.

Living Hope Lutheran Events

Living Hope Lutheran Church will be hosting a free movie night on Friday September 8, 2017 at 6:00pm.

Living Hope Lutheran Church Free Clothing Give A Way will be open on Tuesday September 12, 2017 from 9:00am to 3:00pm and Friday, September 22nd from 9:00am to 12:00noon. Donations have been so generous we have tables loaded with clothes, all sizes for men, women, children and babies. Lots of back to school cloths. Also books, toys, curtains, sheets, blankets, movies, towels and lots more.

We are located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red Oakridge party and marathon station, if you have something to drop off please leave at Living Hope Lutheran Chruch, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell which is located at the M115 and US 10 overpass. If you have any questions contact Marian at 989-544-2883 or DeLynn at 989-588-9701.

Chariots of Fire 3-Person 15K Relay

The 2nd Annual Chariots of Fire 3-Person 15K Relay will kick off the Chariots of Car Show Sept. 9th at Clare Christ Fellowship, 3260 E. Colonville Rd., Clare. Registration begins at 7:30am and the race starts at 8:30am. Each member of the 3 person team will run 5-K and divisions will be based on the combined age of all team members as follows: Men’s & women’s divisions 0-75 yrs., 76-150 yrs., and 151+ yrs. There will also be a co-ed free for all with 1 winning team. Co-ed teams must have both male and female members. Registration fee is $60 per team or $50 pre-registration. For more info call 989-382-1152 or email spiderram.aw@gmail.com

Free Vision Screenings

Coleman Lions Club will be offering FREE vision screenings for children ages 1-18 during Sanford’s Founders Day celebration on Saturday, September 9. We will be using the special Project KidSight digital camera which can detect more than eight eye disorders, including near sightedness, far sightedness, astigmatism and lazy eye. Parents will receive immediate feedback

in a printout of the results. Each child will be able to choose a free book to take home. The screening itself takes only a few seconds. Screening times will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. near the Olson General Store on the Sanford Centennial Museum grounds.

Chariots of Fire Car Show

The 9th Annual Chariots of Fire Car Show will be Sept. 9th at Clare Christ Fellowship, 3260 E. Colonville Rd., Clare. This fun family event begins at 10am and admission is free to the public. We have a flea market, a silent auction and home cooked food at reasonable prices.

Our free kids corner features a bouncy house, “train rides” and activities for kids of all ages. Vehicle registration fee is $20, or pre-register for $15. Vendor spots are $25. For more info call Christy McKinney at 989-329-0269, email ccfchariotsoffire@yahoo.com or like us on facebook at CCFChariotsofFire.

Boobies Bangles & Beads Auction

On Saturday, September 9th from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Harrison Moose and Saturday, September 16 at the Clare Moose from 5 – 8 p.m. the 4th Annual Boobies Bangles and Beads Auction will take place to benefit the American Cancer Society –Relay For Life of Clare County.

Come out and help raise money and root on all of the “male” models. All proceeds from the auctions will be forwarded to the American Cancer Society on behalf of Relay For Life of Clare County .

Stop by participating members to cast your vote! Participating Businesses are: Region 7B, MFCU Harrison, MFCU Clare, Country Flowers, Dr. “G”, Budd Lake Bar, Gateway Title, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Tamaracks Golf Course, Impressions, Fast Finance, Red’s Rockwood Bar, Harrison Moose, Clare Moose, PNC Bank Harrison, Warner Petroleum, LA Salon, Clare County Animal Shelter, Hardy Insurance, Airport Restaurant, Cops and Doughnuts, Harrison Chamber, Heidi’s Hair Salon, Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Pere Market and Antiques. Scotters, Superior Title of Clare, Trails End, Ruckles Pier.