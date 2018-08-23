Community Events – September 1st thru 30st

August 23, 2018

September 1st thru 30st

Lake George Boosters Club Breakfast Buffet

The Lake George Boosters Club invites everyone to their monthly Breakfast Buffet. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, North of Lake George. We serve from 8am to 11am on Saturday, September 1. The proceeds go to our College Scholarships.

Annual Chicken BBQ Dinner

You are invited to our Annual Chicken BBQ Dinner Sunday, September 2. It is at The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. Everyone is welcome and we start serving at 4pm until the chicken is gone.

Labor Day Parade Honoring All Veterans

The American Legion Post 558 in Farwell is honoring all veterans of the KOREAN CONFLICT AND WORLD WAR II during the Farwell Labor Day parade. The parade begins at 10 am on Monday, September 3. There will be VIP Seating for each veteran, Individual Recognition of service and a gift for each attendee. There is no cost or fee. Please spread the word to as many of these American patriots as possible. Please call 989-588-1550 for more information or to let us know you are attending — we want to be ready for you — but it is great if you surprise us and just show up!

Lake George Boosters Fall Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Fall Euchre starting Tues., Sept. 4 through November 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Program

A program for family members and caregivers of persons with mental illness is being offered this fall by the Midland County chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

NAMI Family to Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussion and interactive exercises. It includes information about schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions.

In Midland, the 11-week program will be held on Tuesdays from 6:15-8:45pm beginning September 4 and ending November 13.. The class is free. The sessions will be held at 218 Fast Ice Drive in the Community Mental Health building. To register, please contact NAMI Midland County at 989-948-3273 or email: namimidlandmi@gmail.com

Forest Management Workshop

On Friday Sept 7th is a Forest Management Workshop with Little Forks Conservancy in Gladwin. It will be 2pm at 5135 M-18, Gladwin. There will be speakers from DNR Fisheries, Trout Unlimited, Gladwin Conservation District, and Little Forks Conservancy speaking about forest management and healthy waterways and fish populations. This is a free event, sign up with Sara at shuetteman@littleforks.org or call (989) 835-4886.

Breakfast and Pasture Tour

Saturday Sept 8th is a Breakfast and Pasture Tour at Bill Hileman’s MAEAP Verified Farm. This will be 9-11 am at 1692 S Harrison Ave, Harrison. Join us for breakfast and presentations about cattle farming and assistance programs. Please RSVP by September 5th by Contacting the Clare Conservation District at (989) 539-6401 or Melissa.townsend@macd.org

