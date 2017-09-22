Community Events September 22nd – 30th

Living Hope Lutheran Events

Living Hope Lutheran Church’s free clothing give away will be open Friday September 22, 2017 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. We have tables loaded with cloths for women size 0 to 4X and men small to XXX large and pants to waist size 56. Lots of babies cloths and back to school cloths for the kids. We will be putting out light and heavy coats. Also books, toys, sheets, blankets curtains. and whatever else is donated to us by most generous people. We are located in the Old Chemical bank drivein across from Red’s party and marathon station, at 2370 W. Ludington drive, Farwell.

United Way Kick Off Campaign

It’s that time again – United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is kicking off their 2017 Campaign, and they are hoping for an amazing year!

To start out their 2017 Campaign, United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties has partnered with our local schools across Clare and Gladwin Counties to have an actual Kickoff to their campaign. The ceremonial kickoff will be held at a home football game at each of our five public school districts, and will include a “Miracle Minute” fundraiser, which will not only help kick off our campaign with funds, but will raise awareness throughout our Clare and Gladwin County communities.

Special Kickoff Game Dates Include:

Sept. 22: Harrison versus Clare at Harrison High School/

Sept. 29: Farwell versus Clare at Farwell High School; Beaverton versus Meridian at Beaverton High School; and Gladwin versus Harrison.

CC Democratic Party Fall Clean-up

The Clare County Democratic Party will be doing the Fall Clean-Up for the Adopt-a-Highway program on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at 10:00 am. Volunteers are Needed! This is a great way to help contribute to our community. It feels good and helps keep Clare County beautiful.

Volunteers should meet at the blinker light on the corner of Old 27 and M-61, in the parking lot across from Spikehorn’s.

For more info. see the Clare County Democratic Party website at www.clarecountydemocrats.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems

BBQ & Jamboree Fundraiser

There will be a BBQ & Jamboree Fundraiser Sept 23rd at 1st Congregational Church, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison. Call 539-7163 to save on dinner tickets @ $10 or $12 at door, Kids 3-10 $7, 2 & under free. Dinner 4 to 7PM (eat in or take out), Gospel Jamboree 6 to 8:15PM. Activities include: 50/50 drawing, auctions of awesome gift baskets and local business’s donated items. Kids face painting plus color contest w/$50 cash prizes for 2 age groups: 3-7 & 8-12yrs. Gospel Jamboree brings musicians and singers from all over the state.

CLARE COUNTY WALKS FOR HUNGER

The 33rd annual Clare County Walks for Hunger will be Sunday, September 24 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church (formerly St. Cecelia Catholic Church), 106 E. Wheaton Ave., Clare.

Funds raised by the walk will assist people in 70 countries. 25% of the funds raised will be divided between Clare County Baby Pantry, Community Nutrition Network, His Helping Hands of Clare County ( formerly LOVE, Inc), & MMCAA.

One of every six people in Clare County is food insecure, needing assistance to make ends meet. We can help. In the past 32 walks, over $320,000 has been raised, of which $80,000 has helped Clare County.

Please help by walking or sponsoring a walker, thereby raising money to help feed the hungry. For more information, contact Carol Stuhr, 539-7910, castuhr@tm.net

Clare Rod and Gun Club Trap Shoot

Clare Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Trap Shoot every Sunday from 1pm-3pm, weather permitting. For more information call Tom at 539-7020 or Don at 386-7557

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Crop Walk

Help us raise awareness and funds for families in need. Rosebush United Methodist Church – Sunday, September 24 @ 2:00 pm Please contact 989-433-2957 or www.rosebushumc.com for more information. Located at Rosebush United Methodist Church 3805 School Street (behind the Rosebush Elementary School)

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The euchre night will continue through November 21.

RCIA Inquiry Meeting

A RCIA inquiry meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 26th at 6:30 pm in the St. Athanasius Parish center, 310 Broad Street, Harrison. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the Catholic faith, please contact the parish office. 989-539-6232; stathanasiusparish@gmail.com

Lake George Boosters Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 5:00pm. The shooting will start June 1 through September 28. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Mike 989-854-4902.

FREE CLOTHING STORE

Priceless Apparel is located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church and provides “like-new” clothing for the entire family. Sizes range from infant to adult. Casual, dress, belts, shoes, children’s items are just some of the free items available. This store is open to all families regardless of area or zip code.

The store is open every Thursday from 10:00am – 12:00 Noon, and Sunday’s before worship from 9:00am – 9:45am and immediately following our worship service from 10:00am – 11:00am, Priceless Apparel opens at approximately 11:15am.

The church is located behind the Rosebush Elementary School on Mission road. For more information check out our website at www.rosebushumc.com or call 989-433-2957

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

Enjoy Your Michigan Fall Produce

Michigan State University Extension will be offering Enjoy Your Michigan Fall Produce by Blanching and Freezing on September 28, 2017. The class will take place from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Clare County MSU Extension office 225 W. Main Street Harrison, MI 48625. The class will provide an overview of blanching and freezing, focusing on fall produce. Each attendee will receive resources to use at home and the opportunity to sample dried product.

Pre-registration is requested and can be made by registering on MSU Extension’s Events Management site: https://events.anr.msu.edu/frzclare17/ . You may also call the Clare County MSU Extension office to register or for more information: 989-539-7805.

Historic Dover School

Clare County Historical Museum Complex Now Open Saturdays

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.