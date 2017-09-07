Community Events September 8th – 30th

Living Hope Lutheran Events

Living Hope Lutheran Church’s free clothing give away will be open Tuesday September 12, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM and Friday September 22, 2017 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. We have tables loaded with cloths for women size 0 to 4X and men small to XXX large and pants to waist size 56. Lots of babies cloths and back to school cloths for the kids. We will be putting out light and heavy coats. Also books, toys, sheets, blankets curtains. and whatever else is donated to us by most generous people. We are located in the Old Chemical bank drivein across from Red’s party and marathon station, at 2370 W. Ludington drive, Farwell.

Also- Come join us for a free movie, popcorn and beverage on Friday September 8, 20178 at 6:00 pm at Living Hope Lutheran Church 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell which is located at M115 an US10 overpass. If any questions contact Marian 1-989-544-2884 or DeLynn 1-989-588-9701

Under the Big Tent Event

The Clare Church of the Nazarene located at 10160 S Grant Ave, Clare welcomes everyone Sept 7-10 for their Under the Big Tent Event. On Friday at 6pm Dan Bohi, evangelist w/At the Well singers from ONU. Saturday an 11am ATV Ride, 2pm Children’s Matinee, 6pm Dan Bohi, evangelist w/At the Well singers from ONU and on Sunday 10am Dan Bohi, evangelist w/At the Well singers from ONU, Lunch, HayRides, and ATV rides immediately following service.

Free Vision Screenings

Coleman Lions Club will be offering FREE vision screenings for children ages 1-18 during Sanford’s Founders Day celebration on Saturday, September 9. We will be using the special Project KidSight digital camera which can detect more than eight eye disorders, including near sightedness, far sightedness, astigmatism and lazy eye. Parents will receive immediate feedback

in a printout of the results. Each child will be able to choose a free book to take home. The screening itself takes only a few seconds. Screening times will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. near the Olson General Store on the Sanford Centennial Museum grounds.

Chariots of Fire Car Show

The 9th Annual Chariots of Fire Car Show will be Sept. 9th at Clare Christ Fellowship, 3260 E. Colonville Rd., Clare. This fun family event begins at 10am and admission is free to the public. We have a flea market, a silent auction and home cooked food at reasonable prices. Our free kids corner features a bouncy house, “train rides” and activities for kids of all ages. Vehicle registration fee is $20, or pre-register for $15. Vendor spots are $25. For more info call Christy McKinney at 989-329-0269, email ccfchariotsoffire@yahoo.com or like us on facebook at CCFChariotsofFire.

Clare County Animal Shelter Adoption Day

The first pet adoption day of September led by the Clare County Animal Shelter Volunteers will be held Saturday, September 9 at Family Farm and Home, in Clare. Low adoption fees on already-fixed pets, and you take your new family member home the same day! The shelter is full and many of these pets are fantastic! Follow us on Facebook to see who is available: https://www.facebook.com/ClareCountyAnimalShelter/

and check out our “Current Pets” album!

Boobies Bangles & Beads Auction

On Saturday, September 9th from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Harrison Moose and Saturday, September 16 at the Clare Moose from 5 – 8 p.m. the 4th Annual Boobies Bangles and Beads Auction will take place to benefit the American Cancer Society –Relay For Life of Clare County.

Come out and help raise money and root on all of the “male” models. All proceeds from the auctions will be forwarded to the American Cancer Society on behalf of Relay For Life of Clare County .

Stop by participating members to cast your vote! Participating Businesses are: Region 7B, MFCU Harrison, MFCU Clare, Country Flowers, Dr. “G”, Budd Lake Bar, Gateway Title, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Tamaracks Golf Course, Impressions, Fast Finance, Red’s Rockwood Bar, Harrison Moose, Clare Moose, PNC Bank Harrison, Warner Petroleum, LA Salon, Clare County Animal Shelter, Hardy Insurance, Airport Restaurant, Cops and Doughnuts, Harrison Chamber, Heidi’s Hair Salon, Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Pere Market and Antiques. Scotters, Superior Title of Clare, Trails End, Ruckles Pier.

New Christian Education Classes

New Christian Education classes begin at Clare Assembly on September 6 and 10. Join us for Grief Share and the Louis Giglio study, “Goliath Must Fall” on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Sunday mornings at 9am bring us a study on the book of Matthew, “Hidden Treasures” based on the book by Chuck Missler, “Girls with Swords” from Lisa Bevere, and classes for both youth and kids! For more info, visit clareaog.com or call (989)386-3232. Clare Assembly, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare.

Youth Needed for YAC Program

The Clare County Youth Action Council (YAC) would like to invite other energetic youth between their 7th grade to 12th grade from Clare, Farwell and Harrison Schools to help make a difference in Clare County. The YAC meets once a month to grant money away to community organizations as well as plan community service projects. YAC is a youth driven board with adult advisors.

The first meeting for Harrison students will be on Tuesday, September 12th at the Harrison Middle School Room 311 at 11:00 am. First meeting for Clare students will be Thursday, September 21st Clare High School in conference room next to the office at 12:55. Farwell students first meeting will be Thursday, September 14th at 11:45 in High School Choir Room.

If you are interested in applying for a YAC grant or would like to get your teen involved in this group, please contact Michelle Neff, Advisor for the Clare County YAC at (989) 539-7805 or hydemich@msu.edu. If you are interested in supporting youth with a donation please contact the Clare County Community Foundation at (800) 906-9661 for information on how to be a donor.

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The euchre night will continue through November 21.

Classic Car Cruise – In

The Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 will be hosting its final CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN of the season on Wednesday, September 13. The event begins at 5pm and everyone is welcome with or without a vehicle to enter. A dish to pass is appreciated for those that are able; the Legion Post will provide the meat dish. There is no fee or cost. Please join us and enjoy the music, games, prizes and awards.

Food Truck Night in the Park

There will be a Food Truck Night in the Park, featuring Local Musician Tustyn Yarger Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm in the Farwell Park.

Come on out and try a Burger & Fries from the Patty Wagon or $1. Taco’s from Hilyard Food Truck while listening to some good music.

Any questions please call the Village of Farwell Office (989)588-9926

Discovery of the Catholic Faith

If you or someone that you know is interested in learning more about the Catholic faith, Please contact the parish office at 539-6232. An inquiry meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 13th at 6:30 pm in the St. Athanasius Parish center, 310 Broad Street, Harrison. If you have any questions, or are unable to attend but are interested, please call or e-mail the Parish office. 989-539-6232; stathanasiusparish@gmail.com

Lake George Boosters Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 5:00pm. The shooting will start June 1 through September 28. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Mike 989-854-4902.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Genealogical Society of Isabella County would like to invite you to their next meeting on Thursday, September 14th at 7:00pm. Mr. Ken Priest will present the program: “Genealogical Research from Old Family Letters!” Ken has been discovering family history from reading old family letters found in a locked old family trunk. The meeting will be held at the Isabella County Commission on Aging Center. Visitors are welcome!

Blue Star Mothers Chapter

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit military support organization. We are seeking interested military mothers who would like to start a chapter serving the greater Isabella /Clare County area. Anyone interested please email: president.deptmi@bluestarmothers.us

If your child is a recruit in basic training/boot camp-you’re eligible to join. If your child is in active service, National Guard, Reserves or if he/she is an honorably discharged Veteran, you’re also eligible to be a member. I’d like to have a meeting if I can get enough interested mothers and share our missions. Together we can do more for our Troops.

Clare Rod & Gun Club

Trap shoot every Sunday 1-3 weather permitting. Open to the public. For more info call Tom at 989-539-7020 or Don at 989-386-7557. 3D Archery every Thursday at 6pm Weather permitting, open to the public. For more info call Al 989-339-0571

United Way Kick Off Campaign

It’s that time again – United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is kicking off their 2017 Campaign, and they are hoping for an amazing year!

To start out their 2017 Campaign, United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties has partnered with our local schools across Clare and Gladwin Counties to have an actual Kickoff to their campaign. The ceremonial kickoff will be held at a home football game at each of our five public school districts, and will include a “Miracle Minute” fundraiser, which will not only help kick off our campaign with funds, but will raise awareness throughout our Clare and Gladwin County communities.

Special Kickoff Game Dates Include:

Sept. 15: Clare versus Gladwin at Clare High School.

Sept. 22: Harrison versus Clare at Harrison High School/

Sept. 29: Farwell versus Clare at Farwell High School; Beaverton versus Meridian at Beaverton High School; and Gladwin versus Harrison.

Historic Dover School

Clare County Historical Museum Complex Now Open Saturdays

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare.

Veterans Center Counselor

A Veterans Center Counselor will be at Clare County Building, in Harrison-on the second floor; (down the hall from the Veterans Office) The 1st & 3rd Tuesday of Every month Starting April 5, 2016 from 9:30am- 3:00pm Contact Saginaw Vet Center for more info (989) 321-4650.

Meet the Ducks Event

On September 19th at 6:00pm at the Clare VFW, located in the north end of Clare, the Ducks Unlimited Clare County Chapter, will be hosting an event to come and see what Ducks Unlimited does to conserve our wetlands. He event is called,” meet the ducks”. There will be pizza offered along with refreshments at no costs. Meet the members of the Clare County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, which have been around for 40 plus years. It is also the anniversary of Ducks Unlimited they are celebrating 80 years of existence. Any questions contact Jeff Goyt at 989-429-3012

Harrison Sportsmen Club Outdoor 3D Archery

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds Outdoor 3D archery every Wednesday from 6:00 pm – DARK with over 27 3D targets. Indoor shooting available with bad weather. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Swiss Steak Dinner

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (on the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children.

BBQ & Jamboree Fundraiser

There will be a BBQ & Jamboree Fundraiser Sept 23rd at 1st Congregational Church, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison. Call 539-7163 to save on dinner tickets @ $10 or $12 at door, Kids 3-10 $7, 2 & under free. Dinner 4 to 7PM (eat in or take out), Gospel Jamboree 6 to 8:15PM. Activities include: 50/50 drawing, auctions of awesome gift baskets and local business’s donated items. Kids face painting plus color contest w/$50 cash prizes for 2 age groups: 3-7 & 8-12yrs. Gospel Jamboree brings musicians and singers from all over the state.

Crop Walk

Help us raise awareness and funds for families in need. Rosebush United Methodist Church – Sunday, September 24 @ 2:00 pm Please contact 989-433-2957 or www.rosebushumc.com for more information. Located at Rosebush United Methodist Church 3805 School Street (behind the Rosebush Elementary School)

Enjoy Your Michigan Fall Produce

Michigan State University Extension will be offering Enjoy Your Michigan Fall Produce by Blanching and Freezing on September 28, 2017. The class will take place from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Clare County MSU Extension office 225 W. Main Street Harrison, MI 48625. The class will provide an overview of blanching and freezing, focusing on fall produce. Each attendee will receive resources to use at home and the opportunity to sample dried product.

Pre-registration is requested and can be made by registering on MSU Extension’s Events Management site: https://events.anr.msu.edu/frzclare17/ . You may also call the Clare County MSU Extension office to register or for more information: 989-539-7805.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.