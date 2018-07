Struble, Kindermann announce engagement

July 13, 2018

Mr. Douglas Struble of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kindermann of Harrison, Michigan are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Emma Judith Struble, to Samuel John Kindermann, both 2016 graduates of Sacred Heart Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

An October 6, 2018 wedding is planned at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Harrison, Michigan, with Reverend Father J. Marcel Portelli, Officiating.