Adopt-A-Pet
August 30, 2018
-
-
Winston says “Hey there!” This friendly little Terrier mix was brought into the shelter because his owner sadly had to relocate to a nursing home. Winston walks with a bounce in his step and does wonderful while on leash. This fella is 7 years old and weighs 10 lbs. It is noted on his intake sheet that he is starting to go blind. He’s already been neutered, making his adoption fee only $40! If you’d like to know more about Winston, dog #315D18 please contact the shelter at 989-539-3221!
-
-
Say hi to Boo Boo, dog #208D18! He is a 2 year old Shepherd/Lab mix who was surrendered by his owner and is looking for his new best friend! This fella is friendly and full of energy, he really enjoys playing! According to his previous owner, he doesn’t get along well with cats, so he should go to a home that doesn’t have any. Boo Boo weighs 53 lbs and has been neutered, making his fee for adoption $40. If you’d like to meet Boo Boo you can visit him at the shelter M-F 10am – 3:30pm.
-
-
Say hello to this beautiful Tabby cat! This friendly girl is looking for her new home. She is pretty outgoing and loves affection! She weighs 6 lbs and is not yet spayed, so her adoption fee is $80 ($50 refundable spay deposit). Her ID number is 090C18, and if you’d like to know more about her you can contact the shelter at 989-539-3221.
Recent Comments