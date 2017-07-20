Adopt A Pet

This nice longhaired male is Cat ID # 054C17. We do not know much about him other than he had a very rough time before he came to the shelter. Our smudgy-nosed friend here has been here for a few months, soaking up the good care and getting over his trauma. He is more than ready for a new home! He has been neutered so his adoption fee is $30!

Piper, pet ID #211D17, is a female pit mix who was surrendered by her owner. She is about 46 lbs. She has not been spayed yet (still having trouble getting appointments with the busy area vet clinics) but she CAN be adopted right away for $90 and the signed promise to have her fixed and licensed within 30 days–and then you can get $60 back from Clare County.

This is our rapper cat, LITTLE Z! She is cat # 063C17 and is available for immediate adoption. Little Z is spayed, which makes her adoption fee $30.00! She’s a pretty brown patch tabby, a nice cat who does not mind when Amber interrupts her to take her photo! Here she shows off her “dreamy pose,” hoping you will know she’s thinking about the day you come to bring her home!