Adopt A Pet

February 22, 2018

This handsome fella is Charlie, dog #066D18. He was surrendered by his owner and is now looking for his new best friend. This chocolate colored Chihuahua weighs in at 13 lbs, the perfect size for a small home or apartment living! According to his previous owner, Charlie is good with kids! (He also seems to really like snuggling!) He hasn’t been neutered yet, which means his fee for adoption is $90, with $60 of that refundable once he is licensed and neutered. If you’d like more information about Charlie, please contact the shelter at 989-539-3221.

Baby Girl, dog #046D18 also nick-named “Pig” was surrendered by her owner with two of her puppies, who unfortunately passed away. This sweet Pit is 3 years old and weighs about 40 lbs. She is very loving and playful and would be ecstatic to find her fur-ever home! Baby Girl’s fee for adoption is $90 since she hasn’t been spayed yet, and $60 of that is refundable after proof has been provided that she has been spayed and licensed. If you’d like to meet this sweet girl, you can come visit her at the shelter M-F 10am – 3:30pm (excluding holidays of course!)