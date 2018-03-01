Adopt A Pet

March 1, 2018

PIG

Baby Girl, dog #046D18 also nick-named “Pig” was surrendered by her owner with two of her puppies, who unfortunately passed away. This sweet Pit is 3 years old and weighs about 40 lbs. She is very loving and playful and would be ecstatic to find her fur-ever home! Baby Girl’s fee for adoption is $90 since she hasn’t been spayed yet, and $60 of that is refundable after proof has been provided that she has been spayed and licensed. If you’d like to meet this sweet girl, you can come visit her at the shelter M-F 10am – 3:30pm (excluding holidays of course!)

FATTY

This is cat #030C18, a nice female who was named “Fatty” by her previous owners. Her owners said she is about 2 years old but seems to be a bit younger than her friend “Toothless,” cat # 031C18 who came from the same owner at the same time. Fatty has not been spayed yet, and if you adopted her before we could get her fixed, she would be $80 to adopt. However, we expect she will be spayed at Dr Hamilton’s next cat clinic at the shelter, on February 27, and that will drop her adoption fee down to $30. Fatty only weighs 6 lbs, which is on the lighter side of normal weight for a cat, and her name can always be changed! For more information on this loveable female, you may call the shelter at 989-539-3221 weekdays between 10 and 4 (except holidays).

LITTLE DARLING

This little darling, cat #173C17 had a bit of a rough start when she was first surrendered to the shelter at the end of December (her right eye was injured), but she is feeling better now and has her sights set on finding a loving home! She has already been spayed, making her adoption fee $30. If you have any questions about adopting this sweetheart, please contact the shelter at 989-539-3221.