Adopt A Pet

February 28, 2019

Dog ID # 048D19, named “Huckleberry” on WUPS Pet Project, is a coon hound mix who came in as a stray. He is an intact male who weighed 30 lbs when he came in. He walks nicely on leash! He will make a great pet for a person or family with a fenced-in yard where he can run and play without getting out and running off, should he catch the scent of a critter that seems more exciting than a ball or frisbee. If you have any further questions about this nice boy, call the animal shelter! 989-539-3221.



This is Bruce, pet ID # 016C19. Bruce was transferred to our shelter when things were tight at a shelter we have a reciprocal agreement with. We’ve been told he’s 2 years old, and that with his previous owner he was an indoor/outdoor cat. Bruce is a little scared here at our shelter but he responds well to a quiet voice and some gentle pats and tickles. He is scheduled to be neutered in our 2-11 cat clinic and to be vaccinated for rabies. Afterward, he is available for adoption for $30.



This handsome Tabby cat, #164C18 is available for immediate adoption after being surrendered by his owner. He is a little shy, but after some extra attention he will warm up! This fella weighs in at 7 lbs and he is already fixed and available for a $30 adoption fee. If you’d like to know more about him, please contact the shelter at 989-539-3221.