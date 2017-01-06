Adopt A Pet

Casey 394D16 – 5 year old male pit who is a nice boy. His biggest problem might be that he is easily overlooked as “just a plain brown dog.” He is definitely worth taking out of his kennel and out for some one-on-one time where he will be able to better show his personality.

Siamese cat 134C16 – This white and flame point Siamese is already neutered and ready to go any time. He is about 9 years old and very snuggly! He would like a home with a lap or two or three to snooze in, and warm, sunny places to laze about it. Also a darker, quiet place to nap in. And food and water and love. Really, any home that would love a cat would love this guy, and he will love you right back!

This sweet boy came from the same household as Tank. He is Pet ID # 436D16, has already been neutered, and is available immediately! He is a little calmer than Tank, skinnier, and he feels like he has a lot of scabs or scars on him. He was pretty nice on his leash, but I don’t know if he was used to being on one or if he just liked being close to the humans who came to photograph him. $75 including the $10 deposit his new owners will get back after they provide proof that he is licensed.

For more information about adoptable pets, please call the Clare County Animal Shelter 989-539-3221