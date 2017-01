Adopt A Pet

Pet ID #434D16 is a female pit mix. She was found running loose about a month ago and has never been claimed! She also hasn’t been given ONE name that “sticks” with her, so she would also appreciate a good name for a redhead. Fiona? Lucille? Her name will be decided by the lucky person who adopts her! $75 adoption fee, available for immediate adoption!

HACKI, Pet ID # 007D17, is an interesting-looking “blue-tick” beagle! His previous owner says he is 4 1/2 years old. He weighed 35 lbs the day he came in, so he would like a home with somewhere he can safely run and burn off a few extra pounds! He is already neutered and is available immediately.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, please call the Clare County Animal Shelter at 989-539-3221.