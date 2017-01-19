Adopt A Pet

019D17 Missy was surrendered by her owner and available right away for adoption! She is still a pup, well under a year old, and bursting with energy! She would love an owner or owners who live a physically active lifestyle. She is a Doberman Pinscher and Greyhound $75 adoption fee. She is friendly to everyone and with consistent training could be The World’s Most Awesome Dog.

133C16 Daisy is a 2 year old spayed female with a pleasant personality. At our adoption event on 1-14-17 she was playful with the young cat in the cage next to hers and was mellow as could be. Didn’t find a home though, which is a shame because she’s a nice kitty!

ID #012D17 is a Lab/Heinz 57 mix that came in as a stray and is now available for adoption! He is estimated to be about 5 years old and weighs 45 pounds.