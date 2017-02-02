Adopt A Pet

ID# 011D17 This hound dog came in as a stray earlier and is now available for adoption. He has not been neutered yet, and we hope one of the local vets will be able to get him in after the first of February. We estimate him to be about 5 years old and he weighed 47 lbs the day he came in. His adoption fee is $75, and if he is adopted before he is neutered his new owner will need to have that done within 30 days of adoption. BUT, once he is both neutered and licensed, provide copies of both certificates to the shelter, and $60 will be refunded to you.

444D16 Mabel is a dainty 35 lb pit mix. She is already spayed and at 4 years old is past the crazy-puppy stage. She is a very sweet girl!

This is cat # 012C17, who came in as an owner surrender. Not much information was given by the previous owner, and it is possible that she had a different owner before this one. She is FRONT DECLAWED so she will need to be an indoor only cat. She weighs 12 lbs.