Adopt A Pet

If you are looking for a fun, playful girl, then dog #407D17 is the one for you! This sweet pit-mix is ready to play, she especially loves frisbee! She weighs about 46 lbs and has not yet been spayed. With that being said, her adoption fee would be $90, with $60 of that being refunded after her new owner gets her spayed and licensed. If you want to know more about this sweet girl, give the shelter a call at 989-539-3221. You can also come visit her at the shelter Monday – Friday 10am – 3:30pm.

#119C17 is Callie, a spayed tortie and white. She weighs 11 lbs, and is available for immediate adoption for $30. From certain angles, her bands of black and orange coloring form wide stripes on her body, making her look like a bumble bee from one side! For more information call 539-3221.

Say hello to this beautiful long-haired calico, cat #130C17. This pretty girl weights about 10 lbs. and she has so much love to give and wants nothing more than to get into her fur-ever home! If you are interested in meeting her, you can come visit the shelter Monday – Friday 10am – 3:30pm.