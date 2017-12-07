Adopt A Pet

This little reindeer is Dozer, dog #449D17 and he is looking for his fur-ever home! This nice pit needs a home without any cats. Dozer has already been neutered making his adoption fee $40! He loves to give kisses and he is a certified lap dog! If you want to meet Dozer, you can come to the shelter on any weekday between 10am and 3:30pm!

This happy-go-lucky cocker spaniel mix is dog #446D17 and is looking for his “fur-ever” home in time for the holidays! This nice boy weighs about 29 lbs and has already been neutered, making his fee for adoption $40! After he has been licensed, $10 of that is refundable! If you’d like to know more about this fella, please call the shelter at 989-539-3221.

Grim, cat #147C17 says season’s greetings! This little elf is 7 months old, weighs 7 lbs, and he has already been neutered! Grim is very outgoing and likes to play! For an adoption fee of $30, Grim can be your new best friend! For more information about Grim, you can call the shelter at 989-539-3221.