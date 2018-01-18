Adopt A Pet

Does this girl look familiar? Say hi to Lilly, cat #153C17. Lilly was returned to the shelter and is now available for immediate adoption. Lilly is a very nice girl, and she is 7 years old and weighs about 14 lbs, and she has already been spayed, which means the fee to adopt this beauty is only $30. If you are interested in Lilly, you come meet her any weekday between 10am and 3:30pm

Look at that handsome mane! Cat #015C18 is a looker and he knows it! This guy weighs in at 7 lbs and has a relaxed, yet outgoing personality – he is very friendly! Since he is already neutered, his fee for adoption is $30. If you are interested in this handsome guy, give the shelter a call at 989-539-3221.

Midnight, cat #172C17 is ready to find his fur-ever home! He is very outgoing and willingly flops over to be petted! Midnight is 2 years old and weighs 9 lbs. The good news is, he has already been neutered, meaning his adoption fee is only $30! If you’d like ot meet Midnight, you can come see him at the shelter on weekdays M-F from 10am – 3:30pm.