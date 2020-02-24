Birthday Season at the Maurer’s

February 24, 2020

Tis the season again. The family birthday season that is.



In this family about 80 percent of the birthdays fall during the first few months of the year. I am getting older all the time and am already having problems remembering them all, so if the family keeps growing the way it has in the last couple of years, I will have to give it up or hire a secretary I think.

This week we celebrated the fifth one since January 1st.



Grandson Jesse celebrated his 27th January 8 and nephews Matt (on my side) and Chad (on Jack’s side) share January birthdays. Then we had a little reprieve. Oldest grandson Jason’s 33rd was just last Thursday, the 13th. Mine was Monday – we will forget that one – and Lisa’s is coming up March 2. I better not mention how old she will be…



I shouldn’t complain about clusters of birthdays. Her whole family celebrates their birthdays during March. Lisa’s on the 2nd, both Alison’s and Alea’s birthdays are on the 13th, Terry’s stepdad’s is on the 14th of March and Terry winds up the March birthdays for the Thayer family when he celebrates his on the 17th – St. Patrick’s Day.



This is a big year for the Thayer girls. Alea will be 21 and Alison will be 18. All eight of my grandchildren will be officially all grown up.



My niece Sarah will celebrate her big day March 18; In fact March is a really busy birthday month with nephew in-law Scotty celebrating on the 4th , niece Kelly on the 17th, and niece Sarah on the 18th.



Then April 2 brings one for nephew Troy; granddaughter-in-law Kayla is on the 19th, daughter-in-law Kami on the 20th.



In May it’s sister-in-law Cathy, great-granddaughter Cheryl, granddaughter Myranda and sister-in-law Marlene.



Mid-May brings the 26th birthday for granddaughter Mandy – that just doesn’t seem possible – it seems like just the other day that she was just a toddler.



After May the celebrations slow down a little. In June, it is time for granddaughter Kristina to celebrate. July brings son Don’s, my brother Jim’s and Jack’s brother Brent’s big days. Oh, and we can’t forget great-granddaughter Amelia and niece Erin.



Granddaughter Sammi will also have a big birthday this year. She will be 30 in August.



Hope I didn’t leave anyone out…



Anyway, that is enough to remember for now!! I guess it’s a really good thing that I have all those dates written down in my old address book. Keeping up with all of the birthdays, makes February go by much faster.



Birthdays are always so much fun, especially for the youngsters. I have always wished mine fell during the summer though. For one thing, there’s never much in the checkbook to celebrate with at this time of year. This year it was pretty special — a wonderful dinner out complements of grandson Jason, topped off with an ice cream sundae.



Growing up I had to share my birthday with my brother Don the day before and my Mom just after mine on the 22nd. That usually meant one cake, one party and presents all around. Little brat that I was, I wanted a day all for me.



Mom and Don are both gone now. You should be careful what you wish for. I would love to be able to share my day and a cake with them just one more time. It makes mid-February a bittersweet time of year for me.



In recent years, Alea and Alison, three years apart to the day, their dad and grandpa Doug usually share a cake, have a joint party and get loads of presents. They never seemed to mind sharing their celebrations, but things are changing now that the girls are older. One leaves for vacation before their birthday and arrives home the day after. The other leaves for her own vacation on the following Tuesday… so I don’t know how Lisa can plan the usual “birthday bash” this year at all.



In March, besides birthdays to plan for, we have the Irish Festival to look forward to. From what I’ve been seeing it looks like it’s going to be a wonderful weekend in Clare. I am looking forward to it – and to what comes next – Spring!

Share This Post Tweet