Can It Really Be Spring?

March 9, 2020

It’s not just me.



Everybody is talking about this beautiful weather we have been enjoying. It has been the main topic no matter where I go this week, and the first thing people say is, “Isn’t this great?”



March certainly arrived “like a lamb” this year, didn’t it? The thermometer has been up into the 40s, the sun shining fiercely and the snow melting away again.



I just hope I don’t “jinx” it by writing about our great weather.



Everyone is hoping it is the real thing [spring], but I refuse to get too excited about it since around this part of the state we have been known to have snowstorms in April and sometimes even in May!



It makes you want to start spring cleaning, open up all the windows and blow out the winter cobwebs. Well maybe not the cleaning part…



I have noticed the grass is growing again in the back yard. I have been taking little breaks from the computer to sit outside in the sunshine for a few minutes and discovered the tiny “green” blades peeking out between the old leaves and dead grass in our fenced in area.



The wildlife is also “waking up.” Between the deer and raccoons, we have had to bring the bird feeders in at night or fill them every single day; after all it is free food out there. On a trip up to the Magnus Center to see son Don for a minute today (Tuesday) we spotted four Opossums and one skunk that had been hit on Old 27 and Eberhart and even one out here on Washington. We’ve only seen one deer that had been hit but I’m sure there will be more of those before long too. Michigan wildlife is on the move again.



It probably isn’t really spring yet, but I am hoping this extremely nice weather holds on for another week. Wouldn’t it be great if it stayed like this for Clare’s Irish Festival? The festival begins in four more days!



Once in a great while we do have nice weather for the festivities and parade. I remember taking parade pictures one time in shirtsleeves – but only once and I have been covering those events for a lot of years.



I also remember heavy coats, hats and mittens and sometimes a frosty nose during most of the other year’s activities. Even if the weather is a bit milder, it just never seems to warm up much before the bed races.



Fair weather or foul, the Irish Festival is still a great fun time for people of all ages and we are all looking forward to it!!



I have some really great memories of watching the parade through the Review front window on Fourth and McEwan with the grandkids years ago, and of holding a sleeping baby – Alea during a window rattling musical rendition by the Scottsville Clown Band, of sampling lots of Irish cuisine, of wandering through rows and rows of crafts show offerings, and of hauling my camera to as many events as humanly possible and then struggling to decide which pictures to use in the next issue of the Review.



I don’t have that problem anymore, although I will probably still be out there taking loads of snapshots of all the great goings-on all over town. Mike will have to pick and choose and decide which pictures he wants to use this year.



Irish Festival Friday is also my two youngest granddaughters’ [Alea and Alison’s] dual birthday. Alea will be 21 and Alison 18 on the 13th. It just doesn’t seem possible. All of a sudden, they are all grown up – the last of the grandchildren to become officially adults.



March is a great month for the Thayers. Daughter Lisa just celebrated her birthday Monday and their Dad, Terry is a St. Patrick’s Day baby and will celebrate on the 17th.



Meanwhile it is now officially “Marvelous Muddy March again. Frost laws went on Clare County roads last week and pothole season is here again (more about that later).



The snow in our front yard has certainly dwindled and there are large areas of grass showing all around the house and yard.



Jack just counted 18 Mourning Doves under the feeder and told me there’s a robin in the backyard.



It must be spring…

