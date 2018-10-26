Cooler weather… that means Halloween!

October 26, 2018

Well, with the end of October just around the corner (next Wednesday), it looks like our beautiful fall weather is just about over with. It has been a bit cooler this

week and the forecast on this computer is calling for highs only predicted at 51 on Saturday and 47 degrees Sunday, both days with some showers.

At least it will edge up a bit Saturday for Clare’s Spook-Tacular and it only said occasional showers.

The annual event will be held tomorrow on Saturday, October 27 (weather permitting) in conjunction with the second annual Clare Pumpkin Run.

The Pumpkin Run will take place that morning, starting at the Pere Marquette Library, and continuing down the Rail Trail in the City of Clare and on the Rail Trail of Isabella County Parks. The run will be an “out and back” run totaling a distance of 3.1 miles, or 5K. The run will start at 9:00 am, with the walk beginning one minute after.

Next week highs are predicted in the 40s all week with just one day – Wednesday – struggling up to 52 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday nights look for some frost as the lows will be 31 and 30 degrees. And the only mostly sunny day will be Tuesday, AccuWeather reports. Cloudy and showers for the rest of the week.

It could be a pretty chilly Halloween for the kiddos, out trolling for goodies in their costumes on Wednesday evening.

Thank goodness for the cozy gas burner here in the office now in use on a regular basis again.

Color tours are still ongoing, but it’s looking pretty dull around the area now. Towards Mt. Pleasant, especially on the old road, it was still pretty nice. Around here there are still a few colorful spots and a few places that are still showing green, that won’t last much longer. Fall is coming to an end and I’ll just bet we see some snow flurries before much longer. There I did it!

I said the dreaded “s” word…

Guess I really should get busy and finish packing away the summer clothes. There are a few things still lurking in the closet, but I have most of the sweaters and warmer stuff out now.

I really hate that chore – cleaning closets and getting out winter clothes, coats and boots.

It always seems like the absolute end of the nice weather season. I have to admit these sweaters are more comfortable than those short sleeve shirts though.

And, to be honest it is much more fun to work on the newest quilt in progress in the sewing room!

Out here on the Tobacco, the leaves are mostly on the ground and very wet from all of the recent sprinkles. We should rake but if this keeps up they might just stay there until spring!

November begins next Thursday, and Christmas is now less than two months away.

Doesn’t seem possible, does it? Better start that shopping pretty soon.

The warm season is definitely over and, unfortunately, once again we didn’t get all of our summer chore list done. Nothing new about that actually.

With cooler weather now upon us, the list of chores have moved inside the house.

This week Jack has been working on putting new ceiling tile in the bathroom. When he gets the trim in, we will have one completely finished room. There’s still plenty to do in here with more trim and fixes waiting for him…the list goes on and on and we don’t seem to get a lot crossed off these days.

Things have quieted down, for me at least, with the completion of the annual Business Profiles all written, approved and turned in. I actually had the weekend “mostly” off for the first time in almost three weeks…so I worked on the quilt I’ve promised myself to finish by Christmas – maybe.

I am really hoping that the weather will cooperate for the little ghosts and goblins this year. With a little luck and some help from Mother Nature, maybe the weather will be mild.