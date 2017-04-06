Cruisin’ thru Facebook

Often I hear that being on Facebook is a waste of time, but I find it infinitely interesting and sometimes funny or uplifting. There are many things I don’t like about it of course, and things I find sad or even frightening like incredibly sad posts about abuse of people and animals, negative posts about the state of life in the U.S., those showing veterans desperate or in need, missing or terribly ill or deformed children, negative posts about our police and obviously false news stories that continue to pop up on my feed.

On the other hand it is a great place to keep up with friends and family through messages and pictures and posts, to find great home ideas and tips, to copy new recipes to add to my collection and maybe try out on Jack, and keep up with the weather – and gas prices, of course.

Looking for some inspiration, I went through a couple of pages on my feed today. I found a picture of an April snowstorm reposted from around this time a couple of years ago…not such an unlikely thing I guess since another April storm is predicted beginning tonight (Wednesday). We heard 3 to 8 inches but Jack says here in Clare we may only get a couple of inches – or none at all, since most weather predictions are certainly not a sure thing here in mid-Michigan.

In any case a snowstorm this time of year doesn’t last and, according to another Facebook post, we should be getting temps up into the 50s by the weekend.

Note: Around here the trees are budding, some are already sporting tiny red leaves and some flowers are blooming around the area, so spring is definitely on the way again.

Facebook is also full of unique and wonderful pictures and videos – today flowers and plants opening up in slow motion; a post about a penguin who swims

5,000 miles every year to visit the man who saved his life – scientists are baffled about that one; an incredible photo of a giant wave about to break caught with a photo at the perfect moment; a series of beautiful birds; incredible sunrise photos, including one of our own taken this morning;(See photo below); a two-seat drone under development that looks like a UFO; a video of some really unique animals – Jerboas (they look like kangaroo mice); and even a dancing dog who just loves rock and roll.

If you are looking to adopt a pet, there are always loads of cute ones on Facebook. Today I saw that April 29 is “Free Pet Adoption Day.” I called the Clare Animal Shelter and they are also participating in the “Empty the Shelters” event. Sounds like the perfect time to add a new pet to the family!

Facebook is a good place to keep up on coming events too – This weekend is the annual Easter Egg Drop at the Clare Airport (Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.) that should be loads of fun for area youngsters.

Saturday is also the day for Farwell’s Easter Eggstravangza starting at 11 a.m. in the Village Park. Facebook is full of health and safety tips too. By the way, next weekend (April 15) is the annual Paula Pirnstill Health Fair at the Farwell High School. Everything there is free and it is all geared towards a healthier and safer life with more than 80 booths for young and old alike.

If you like puzzles and games, Facebook is loaded with them. Check out your eyesight, your memory, or your IQ with one of those. Probably one of my favorite things about Facebook are the often funny posts (today it was “How to build an underground house for $50) and often inspirational messages and quotes I find there. Today’s was pretty special:

“If you feel like you don’t fit in this world, it is because you are here to create a new one.”