Irish Festival weekend is finally here

March 14, 2019

The year’s biggest festival in Clare is here once again with fun for young and old alike!

This week is a busy one for the Review Staff as the camera’s will be capturing as much of the Irish fun in the community as possible.

My favorite event, loving good food the way I do, I have to say is the Irish Recipe Contest at the Clare High School. The best ones win and we, the audience attending get to sample all of the great dishes at the event.

I have some pictures to do, beginning with tonight’s (Wednesday) kick-off at the Mercantile Bank’s annual Business After Hours and the Big Brothers Big Sisters annual fundraiser auction. Tomorrow night is the Recipe Contest…

Irish food and fun will be going on all over town and I am planning to take pictures at as many events as I can, so be sure and watch for photos in next week’s issue!

Meantime, I’m scrambling to finish up articles for this year’s Business and Visitor’s Guide, coming out next week. The deadline is today, so you know I have been working on it between other articles and on most of the past two weekends as well.

Watch for it around the area next weekend!

Today I realized we are really getting old. Just a bit ago, Jack asked me what to fix for our lunch…I said “We always have breakfast (eggs, bacon and toast with orange juice) on Wednesdays.” He said, “Oh I forgot.”

Then as we were eating, I said, “I really don’t want salmon patties for supper.” He said, “But we decided yesterday we were having burgers tonight…” I said “Oh, I forgot.”

That’s the story of our lives. It’s funny how quickly we forget things these days. I have to keep notes on things I have to do on the edge of the of the computer monitor, AND on the calendar hanging just behind it. Sometimes that works…

And we have both noticed how much slower we are now, because it’s taking me longer than it used to, just to accomplish the same amount of work.

Jack says the same thing, especially after he starts one of his many projects, or does the never ending chores around this place. He is busy replacing and adding trim now in the whole house.

In my spare time I work on quilts…just finished one and am hoping to have some spare time after this week to work on one for our 5th Wheel and finish it before camping season…if I don’t forget to do it, that is.

Jack’s favorite pastime these days is watching old movies occasionally, filling and scaring the turkeys away from the bird feeders, or taking a much deserved nap between bouts of working on his projects.

Making quilts is now my favorite hobby, besides reading, these days. Whenever I get a spare minute, I’m in the sewing room (once the kids playroom) or in my favorite chair by the fireplace with my nose in a book. (If I nap, I’m up half the night, unlike my favorite guy.)

I’d better get busy on that quilt now (the first one ever made just for us) because camping season isn’t far away…Jack’s already talking about summer projects up at the site in Roscommon… I’m just looking forward to once again getaways to our little place in the north woods. My favorite pastime there? Reading of course, and visiting with the family up there that we don’t see much in the winter months.

I’m hopeful that the warming trend the weathermen are predicting for next week means spring might be almost here again. I think it must be…I noticed the skunks and raccoons are out and about. I had to stop the car and wait for one of those black and white “kitties” just the other day on Eberhart Road. And those pesky raccoons have been raiding the bird feeders at night, so as usual this time of year, we have been bringing them in every evening. (the feeders not the raccoons) That stops our herd of deer (counted nearly 20 around the house recently) from getting the seeds too.

There’s still plenty of snow on the ground around here, although it has been melting.

Seems like it’s been a long winter…