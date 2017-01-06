January starts out with a ‘blaze’

The New Year certainly started out with a bang, or should I say “blaze” this week. Clare firemen fought two blazes nearly at the same time Tuesday morning and suffered what Chief Chapman said was the “first injury in years.” Assistant Chief Sam Eberhart is in the hospital recovering from three fractures after falling through a ceiling 14 feet to a concrete floor. Chief Jim told me he was wearing 80 pounds of gear at the time.

He told me he is doing pretty well considering and we are all hoping he has a fast recovery. I remember the days when I used to chase the fire trucks all winter long. These days I am very grateful for the expertise of Bob Guiliani who takes the most amazing fire pictures. Then all I have to do is write the story. It is really winter again.

Area students got an extra day off over the holidays Tuesday, due to fog, rain and ice throughout the area, but Wednesday, although the roads were still slippery, particularly the back roads, school was in session again. By Wednesday temperatures dropped more from nearly 40 down to 14, the wind was blowing like mad and the low was expected at around 10 degrees overnight.

Must be January, right? I’m not crazy about the plummeting temperatures, but you have to admit that January can be a beautiful month. Sunrises are streaked with blues and pinks and sometimes every bush and branch is dusted with a lacy frost. If the temperature drops suddenly, like it has this week, sometimes you can see a mist rising from the river in the early morning hours. It is pretty nice to watch, particularly with a cup of coffee from the inside of the sliding doors where it is warm…

For me winter doesn’t have many redeeming qualities but I’m sure January sunrises are the most beautiful of the whole year. In January, the sun comes up late (allowing us to sleep in a bit), but once it starts it is full daylight in a very short time. The sad thing is that most winter days are gray and cloudy, so that very brief time of frosty blues and pinks as the sun comes up is even more special. While it lasts, it is a serene, almost magical time of the day, full of colors and sometimes as pretty as a Christmas Card. It is a great time to relax and a good time for a walk, or a “waddle,” which after I bundle up for an excursion out the door is what I have to do…

Or maybe it is just time to watch the birds for a bit and then go and sit by the fire with a good book. It seems hard for me to remember how much fun I used to have when I was a kid in the winter months. I had a sled, snow shoes, ice skates and skis and I used them all.

These days I have six different pairs of boots, all lined with fur, and a bin full of scarves and gloves, all much used every time I stick my nose out the door lately. And, my car is usually in the garage, so I don’t even really have to brave the weather for more than a few steps from “door to door.” I think Peanut (our little old Yorkie) has the right idea. This time of year she is out, and back in, in record time – and sometimes she has to run like mad for the doggie door because she holds it in so long that she can’t wait for me to get up and open the front door, which she much prefers.

I am counting the days now until spring. There are ten more weeks from this Sunday until the first day of spring arrives. That’s 70 more days folks…

Till then I think I just might hibernate as much as possible.