Just whining about the weather, and things

Well kids around the area must be pretty happy with Mother Nature. They all got a few extra “snow days” this week after coming back from their holiday break just a week ago.

We got about four inches of snow out here on the Tobacco, as you can see by the pic of my busy hubby in his jazzy snowsuit. I took the picture through the window, I’m not dumb.

He cleared out all the snow right around the doors and out in back for his little “daughter” Peanut, then our savior Brent showed up to push away the rest of the accumulation, just in time for all that rain which overnight turned to ice of course.

We were also expecting 40 mph winds Tuesday night, but if they did materialize, I sure didn’t hear them last night. Today, Wednesday, it’s been more rain and now the temperatures are dropping again. Winter had definitely arrived here in mid-Michigan. I may not go out until April.

Just to make it perfect, I have come down with my annual “cold.” Stuffy head, a little congestion, fever, aches and by today (my fifth day) a typical red nose from all the tissues I’ve had to use.

Jack is finally getting over the same darn thing (he probably gave it to me) and between the two us we could buy some stock in Kleenex and make some money!

If it sounds like I am complaining (or as Jack says ‘whining’) I guess I am. With both of us down with these lovely colds over the last couple of weeks, we have a little contest going on around here with that, but I still say he is the champ!

Right around this time of year we always think of all the reasons why we need to live in a warmer climate…but when June rolls around,we wouldn’t live anywhere else, because we are always gonna be Michiganders!

In any case we have now knocked off another week in the countdown to spring, which is now just nine weeks – or 54 days away! Just a minute I have to take a little break to blow my bright red nose again…

Well Jack is into his third official week of retirement and our new found “togetherness,” and so far it is working out pretty well. He has been busy replacing our outlets and switches so that they all match and is about half-way through the house with only a “small” amount of cursing along the way, so that’s going good.

He also finds a little time to “keep me company” out here in the office when I am working on the computer and, of course makes little observations and comments here and there…

I told him it is like trying to write a last-minute article or put the paper together with my old buddy Al in the room… I think he is still trying to figure out if that’s a complement or not.

I am sure by the time spring finally does put in an appearance, he will be ready to get away from me, tackle all that work he is planning outside and stop watching all those old movies, reruns and home improvement shows up there in the living room when I am working. By the way, I have discovered that Vicks, or even Chapstick makes my nose feel a little better.