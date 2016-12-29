New Year’s wishes, not resolutions

With the end of 2016 just a day away, I have decided not to make any New Year’s resolutions this year, but I do have some “New Year’s” wishes to share.This time of year most of us spend some time thinking about what has happened over the year, what we could have done differently and what we can do better.Trying to be a better person may be the most important resolution we could make.

I can never keep all my resolutions anyway and rather than feel depressed over my failures two or three months into the year, maybe I can feel optimistic when a “wish” or two actually comes true. After all I am not really making any promises – to myself or anyone else…

In general, I wish for a solution of peace for our soldiers overseas and comfort, health and security for our veterans here at home. That will take some real effort on the part of our government I think.

Speaking of government, I really wish that we could all – Republicans, Democrats and Independents – just get together behind our new president (whether we voted for him or not) and encourage our legislators and his advisors to help him make decisions in the best interest of all of us without prejudice towards color, nationality or religion.

Seems like that is a pretty tall order, but we can always wish, right? I think the first step in that process would be a cessation of all of the backbiting, bickering and fault finding that seems to be all over social media these days. All I am saying is I wish we would give him and our elected leaders the encouragement and at least a chance to do the right things over the next four years…

I really wish we could all forgive each other for our mistakes when things don’t go the way we want and agree to allow others to have their opinion whether we agree with it or not. Some of us (myself included) are pretty bull-headed about that. I am working on it though.

For myself, I wish I could be happy with the person I am, thankful for all I have, and not worry so much about my faults, how much I weigh, how I look, or the things I don’t get done, or the things I do, or might do, wrong.

That’s a big one for me. I quite often spend the wee hours of the night awake and mulling over my mistakes, the things I feel like I just have to get done and the things I have done or said that I wish I hadn’t…

Haven’t we all stewed in the middle of the night over an “if only I had…” now and then?

After all, there’s no way we can change the past, as much as we might want to and it’s very hard (for me at least) to accept that and just move on.

I wish I could, and those around me as well, just let go of it and concentrate on all of the positive things in life — and there are loads of those – family and friends — that are much better to think about than the things we can never, ever change. My mom told me once, “Just accept things the way they are. Every day is a new start.”

I wish I could stop giving advice, or trying to “fix” things and just listen when someone needs to talk. That’s something I’m getting a little better at, but something that I still have to work on.

I think the “Serenity Prayer” authored by the American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr (1892-1971) really says it all – for all of us:

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, And wisdom to know the difference.”

Happy New Year everyone. I hope yours is filled with good things and a basket of “serenity.”