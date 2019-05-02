Oh WOW, it is May again!

May 2, 2019

Pat Maurer

I absolutely love this time of year.



Winter, with luck, is more than six months away and we have the whole summer to look forward to.



It might still be a little cool, (pretty wintery really) but you know that isn’t going to last long. In fact right now (5 p.m. on Wednesday evening) it is 51 degrees and it has finally quit raining out there.



We had plenty of rain earlier today, but I don’t even mind that since I have spent most of the day inside on the computer. I only went to town once for a picture and it was only sprinkling then.



It has been pretty chilly though, especially when the wind is gusting and the thermometer is only in the 40s like yesterday. They say the temperatures have been quite a bit lower than usual for this time of year.

Today is the first of May. With any luck there won’t be any more frosty nights now, the huckleberry bushes up by Roscommon will bloom and we will have bunches of those delicious wild blueberries to pick and make into pies this summer! It has been a few years since we have been able to pick any because of late freezes or dry weather at the wrong time in recent years, but I keep hoping.



Just heard Jack yelling at the TV because the weatherman is talking snow into the middle of May for the Upper Peninsula…but hopefully not here…

Right now the flowers are beginning to bloom even out here on the river and the grass is a beautiful vibrant green again and already needs mowing. We have heard the mowers running in the neighborhood, but Jack is waiting before he starts that summer chore.



It won’t be long now. Summer is right around the corner. I can’t wait to head north and open up the camper again in a couple more weeks.



As usual this time of year, the activity at the feeders has been frantic. The goldfinches are back, the cardinals add their flash of bright, bright red, and Jack and I are waiting for the annual arrival of the Purple Martins who show up about this time every year.



We haven’t seen our other regulars at the feeders – the hummingbirds – arrive yet, but they should be getting here any day now too.



We also have some pretty crazy squirrels hanging around the feeder almost every day. We have named one of them “Scrat” (from the Ice Age movies) because he (or she) is definitely hyperactive…leaping onto the feeders from the trees at times (and missing occasionally which is hilarious).



They are very entertaining, when I can sit and watch them.

Not much of that this week I’m afraid. I’ve been busy with stories and pictures, some of which you won’t get to see until next week.



Right now I am waiting for the stupid Magnolia tree to bloom and get frosted again like it does every single year. One day it will be covered with those beautiful waxy pale pink blooms and then the temperature drops again and the next day I have black flowers. Jack says it is about ready.



The next thing to bloom in this yard may be lilacs or could be the flowering crab trees. They are all getting ready to do something. I have three flowering crab trees in the front yard and every year they are loaded with pink, white and burgundy blooms. Not only are they beautiful, they smell heavenly when they are all in bloom. Even the lilacs are full of tiny leaves and some buds already. That’s another fragrant beautiful blossom in the spring. I have four of those and so far, haven’t killed any – yet.



I love all kinds of plants and flowers, but have a notorious “black thumb.” I can kill almost anything given enough time. Still I try to be a real gardener every year and always plant tons of things around this massive yard. I even leave the little stickers in so I can tell what they are. If the sticker gets lost, so am I. Then I tend to make up my own names for things like those “fuzzy white clusters” or “river flowers” or “some kind of daisy”. I can recognize a few, like Queen Ann Lace (although I tend to confuse it with the common carrot bloom) Honeysuckle and Black-Eyed Susans.



If all else fails, there’s one spring flower I am a real expert at growing – dandelions! We usually have a bumper crop of those every spring. One year they were so thick, you couldn’t see the grass between those gaudy yellow blooms. I have a picture of that carpet of yellow framed yard.

After all they’re flowers too.

