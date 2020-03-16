Politics, Green Beer, Irish fun and Friday the 13th

March 16, 2020

Wow, what an interesting week!



Sunday was the beginning of Daylight Savings time giving us more sunshine in the evening and less in the mornings. It always takes some getting used to for us, but the sunshine is always welcome this time of year.



Tuesday was the Presidential Primary for Michigan and several other states, although the most delegate votes for a democratic candidate for president were up for grabs in the Great Lakes State.



From here on out you can count on one thing for sure…political commercials on TV. In fact they are already filling nearly every other slot on all of the shows. I think we will be pretty tired of the backbiting and negative comments by November.



Makes me wish the candidates could just tell us what they are going to do for us instead of concentrating on tearing down the other guy…



Tuesday evening was the unofficial beginning of the 46th annual Irish Festival in Clare with the official kickoff on Wednesday evening when the traditional Irish Fest Business After Hours and the annual Big Brothers Big Sister Silent Auction took place at the Doherty.



Thursday the annual Irish Recipe Contest with fabulous recipes for us to try was followed by the Irish Session of the Gateway Community Band, a real treat for attendees!



That’s just a “taste” of the fun that is coming when Friday and Saturday brings more of the annual festivities, entertainment and Irish fare all over Clare.



It’s also Friday the 13th this week, so we are hoping that means good luck, and great weather for this year’s festival.



Most years the festival arrives along with some very chilly temperatures and occasionally snow. There have been a couple of exceptions, even one Irish Parade when we enjoyed a temperature of 70 degrees a few years back.



We probably won’t see the mercury rise that much this year, but despite the mini snowstorm early Wednesday, the weather report is calling for some pretty mild temperatures in the 40s through Saturday. I’m not going to complain about that at all. All those 40s lately means the seasons really are changing again. Most of the snow is gone now anyway even if we did get a mini-blast Wednesday!



When the weekend is over, the first half of the month will be over too.



From here on out, the time will be on fast pace with summer with the official start of spring next Thursday and summer right around the corner.



We are looking forward to spending a lot of our time at the camper this summer. In fact we will be living there for a few months after the sale of our place here on the Tobacco.



Time is getting short before we put everything in storage and make our move out of this place we have called home for nearly 35 years now. We moved out here the year son Don graduated and went into the Marines. Now he is a Marine Corps retiree, business owner and teacher for the RESD’s Career and Tech Auto classes.



It is a bitter-sweet time for us, getting ready to leave here after all these years and move on to a new phase in our lives.



Seems like those 35 years went by in a flash, but then these days, every year seems to go by in a flash and once again our sunny season is nearly upon us again. I am looking forward to another summer.



Let’s face it, between May and October, Michigan is the most beautiful place to live. Too bad it always seems to go by in just a few weeks, instead of months…

Share This Post Tweet