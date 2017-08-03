The projects go on…and on…and on

The Maurer summer projects are still in full swing, both at home and at the not so relaxing campsite near Roscommon.

Another weekend was just spent in the North Country, this time to replace part of the floor in our 2004 5th Wheel, purchased last summer.

Since it was placed at our spot, near my family home just north of Chase Bridge on the south branch of the Au Sable River, it has been undergoing almost constant renovations and some much needed maintenance.

Don’t get me wrong, it is much more comfortable in the 32 foot unit than in our old 26 foot trailer. We bought that one brand new of course and didn’t have much to do other than supply and decorate it to our liking but it only had one slide and it was a one-person at a time bedroom with a closet bath.

The new camper (to us anyway) has been a different story. Since it was moved west about 35 feet, that meant the deck in front of it had to be moved too. And of course it wasn’t nearly large enough, so it was torn apart and with the decking we had and a lot of new lumber, Jack built a new 12 foot by 22 foot platform in front.

We also decided that we were definitely not fond of all of the “décor” inside. We loved the abundance of oak cabinets and all of the extra room (it has three slides and a stand-up full size shower), but it also had an overabundance of old fashioned purple and beige flowered upholstery and curtains, and even bedspread, and that stuff was also on the dining booth cushions. Complete with lots of rose colored carpeting. Looked like it was decorated by somebody’s grandmother 50 years ago…

I got rid of the bedspread. We ripped out the dining booth and installed a new table with four folding chairs from home, which we then traded for an oak set.

That was last year.

This year we decided that the deck, which we had made into two levels, should be one, so our first project was to raise four sections, each four feet by 12, to the higher level. That took one whole weekend and was a bit more work (understatement) than we planned.

Meantime the furnace needed some repair and then the next project was staining the deck. Another long weekend.

A bit of repair and improvements to sister-in-law Marlene’s new porch on her trailer, now located in our old site, added another weekend to Jack’s project list.

Weekend before last the new deck was stained, and some of the rose colored carpeting in the living area got ripped out. Jack calls it ugly pink, but then I wrote about that last week.

Last weekend we worked on replacing that carpet with wood grain vinyl planks through the kitchen and living room area. I have to admit it looks great! In fact I sat on the floor and admired it when we were finally done.

Finished that project up in time for a ride around the back roads in the area – our first (and maybe only) excursion this year.

Unfortunately the projects up there are not complete even yet. I want a new solid brown couch to replace that flowered monstrosity we have up there. There’s still some small maintenance issues and a new cupboard door to install. And Jack is talking about replacing the awning (a three-man job he says) this fall. And fall is nearly here…

Maybe next summer we will be able to actually relax, set around the campfire and enjoy our weekends at our little get away place.

At home the projects have included loads of lawn work (mowing mostly), redoing the guest bathroom and staining the 1,200 square foot deck on the river side of the house. That’s done now too and summer, which always goes by way too fast, is almost over again.

Winter won’t bring much rest for the resident work-aholic retiree though. He is already planning to replace trim in most of the rooms and do some repainting this winter when he can’t get any “outside” projects done.

And I always thought retirement meant relaxing and enjoying our “sunset years.”

Think I will keep on working.