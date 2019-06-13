Tis the season for Open Houses

June 13, 2019

Pat Maurer

Graduation Open Houses are ongoing all over the area this time of year.

Every time I make a trip to town, I see balloons announcing area festivities, with tents going up for the celebrations.



For the Maurer/Richardson clan, there were three graduates this year, two great-nephews and one great-niece, but just one Open House…so far.



We went to Rockford for Jack’s namesake Jack Richardson’s party Friday evening. He’s one of the three in that family graduating this year.



Had a wonderful time catching up with his family and the rest of Brother Jim’s clan who attended. Even the weather cooperated as it was sunny and warm for a change as well over a hundred milled around their yard (His dad Brian is a coach and Jack captain of three of the four teams, so lots of people came to welcome Jack into the adult world).



Still it seemed strange to see him all grown up when it seems only yesterday that he was a toddler. For his folks Brian and Caroline, it means empty nest time now since he was their youngest and now headed for college in the fall. These days only a couple of Jim’s grands are still in school…makes us the “elder” generation for sure.



I am sure glad that summer finally arrived…for a couple of days anyway.

I am calling this year “semi-summer” as warm and nice weather has been sporadic in Michigan. Yesterday was beautiful, and after overnight lows in the 40s, today (Tuesday) is another beautiful summer day. I’m planning on taking my afternoon break outside.



Good thing we are getting a couple of “good” days, because Jack tells me the rest of the week will be rainy and much cooler…ah Michigan.



All this rain hasn’t made it easy for the farmers, who need to get that first cutting of hay in. In our weekend travels, we say many fields cut and waiting to be bailed. Unfortunately another rainy day on Sunday caused another delay for any field work.



Since we were already more than half way to Gun Lake Friday evening, we continued down to Jack’s brother’s cottage for a couple of days. Were rewarded with a lovely Saturday, complete with a pontoon ride.



Sister-in-law Cathy always out does herself as a hostess and we enjoyed great company, a visit with their sons and one of their granddaughters along with enough food and goodies to add at least a couple of pounds each.

Then it was back home and a relaxing Monday before it was back to work time again. I think the grass grew at least an inch while we were gone, so Jack’s bush mowing and weed-whipping again.



The birds and squirrels were sure glad to see us come home, since it meant the bird feeders went back up. We take them all down in the evenings and when we are away since we have a family of raccoons living nearby too.

Those feathered moochers have been busy emptying the feeders ever since. We were also treated to the antics of our resident deer in the backyard. We have four fawns living nearby this year and they think our back yard is their playground. I managed to catch a picture of the twins relaxing in the back yard last evening. They all seem to know they are safe here and we sure enjoy watching them, although they do like to munch on my flowers whenever they get a chance.



Although we missed it this year, photos on Facebook show a great crowd for the fun and activities in Clare during the “Back to the Bricks” event Friday evening and Saturday morning. Looked like everyong was having a great time!

Sunday is Father’s Day!Don’t forget Dad…Wishing all a very happy day. The one around here is pretty special and deserves a great day as does son Don and son-in-law Terry.

