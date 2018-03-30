Unusual holidays clash this week

The calendar says last Tuesday was the first day of spring and Easter is Sunday.

Surprisingly it’s also April Fools’ Day. I don’t remember that ever happening before…

It’s a rare occurance. The last time Easter fell on April Fools’ Day was in 1956. Due to the quirks involved in dating Easter against the Gregorian calendar, the two coincide only intermittently. After 2018, the next one is 2029, and then again in 2040—but after that, not again in this century.

If the thermometer would cooperate, and stay at a comfortable level, I would agree that spring is really here because we have had loads of nice sunny weather, even if it has been a bit windy and cold.

I have to believe it is really here though because Jack washed all of the windows on the outside today.

Now the weatherman is calling for snow flurries this weekend.

April Fools!

It is a really unusual year with two holidays, Easter and April Fool’s Day, falling on the same date, so maybe Mother Nature is playing a little joke on us.

Warm weather or not, the trees are all showing buds now. Lisa told us she has flowers coming up.

Not so around here… the grass is still mostly brown and nothing seems to be growing yet.

We do have mallards cruising down the river in pairs lately and there’s a lot more activity at the bird feeder as our neighbor’s cat has discovered.

We have been watching the mating rituals of spring right outside our window in the living room. The doves are a little crazy with the males following the uninterested females around everywhere. And the squirrels are acting a bit weird too lately…

Suddenly there are deer everywhere. Tuesday evening I managed to take a picture of the “herd” that showed up to mooch some of the squirrels’ corn and eat a few buds off the little magnolia tree by the deck. I had to be pretty sneaky to get a snapshot since they watch through the windows for any little movement inside and if they see even a twitch they are gone in a flash.

Spring in mid-Michigan really doesn’t always mean flowers and green grass though.

You know what the real sign of spring in Michigan is?

Potholes.

Those little beasties are the first spring critters to arrive in the area and like gremlins, they will catch you if you’re not watching for them.

I have been seeing some hilarious posts on Facebook about them this week. One was a parody of the movie Titanic – a handsome young guy with head and shoulders sticking out of a pothole with his lady love trying to help him “stay afloat.” Then there’s the one that’s captioned, “Michigan plane found in Flint Michigan pothole…”

I’ve written about potholes many times over the years, but it always bears repeating.

Potholes are a true Michigan creature. Suddenly, there they are and they hang on just about all summer long. They lie in wait for any unwary motorist driving just a bit too fast down that lonely country road…

Then they attack.

They just love tires, suspension systems and especially hubcaps.

They have questionable reproductive habits, and multiply faster than hangars in the closet.

You can head for work in the morning without a single problem, and be waylaid by a whole “flock” of the critters on your way home that same night. I once swerved around one just west of our house that was a doozie, complete with some unwary motorist’s hubcap!

You might try and avoid them by using an alternative route home. Then you face mud holes (almost as bad) and chatter bumps. Worst of all, you could get stuck and have to (horrors) actually get out of your car and walk!

It’s just not spring unless you have to drive down the dirt roads with your teeth clenched so you won’t accidentally bite off the tip of your tongue.

If we were really smart, the color of choice in this state would be brown. A coffee colored vehicle would always look cleaner than my little blue Chevy or Jack’s white SUV does this time of year.

The only real cure for these assorted spring “road rogues” is warm weather, road graders and hot tar from the Clare County Road Commission.

Just a note…this is the last week for Graphic Designer Sherry Landon who will be leaving the Review to take on a dream job at MSU Extension. We will certainly miss you Sherry, but wish you the very best!